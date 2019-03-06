Democrats have circled the wagons around Rep. Ilhan Omar and are excusing her anti-Semitic statements as either ignorance or an attempt to start a discussion on America’s ties to Israel. Some party members did succeed, however, in convincing her to delete her tweet saying Republican efforts to punish her were “All about the Benjamins baby.” In other words, the GOP members of Congress had been bought off by AIPAC.

How do we know she was referring to AIPAC? Because she posted a follow-up tweet reading simply, “AIPAC,” apparently not knowing that AIPAC isn’t a PAC and doesn’t fund campaigns.

Thinks might be a little awkward now for Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has been confirmed as a speaker at AIPAC’s 2019 Policy Conference. Omar already has the unwashed masses picking up pitchforks and torches, and now Schumer’s going to have to deal with it.

CONFIRMED ✔: Senate Democratic Leader @SenSchumer will speak at the 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference. Join us in Washington: https://t.co/HmvBzGxib8 #AIPAC2019 pic.twitter.com/IJfVNLcHB8 — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 6, 2019

Omg the replies — A (@Aposter1228) March 6, 2019

Yes, the replies.

I’m very sorry for your lack of influence in Washington. — Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) March 7, 2019

Color me shocked — Free DJ Wilson (@DapLajoie) March 7, 2019

Omar was right. — Dennis Blighter (@BlighterDennis) March 7, 2019

"It's all about the Benjamins" — Fahad Shakeel (@FahadShakeel_) March 7, 2019

Sen Chuck Schumer (D-Israel) . Rep Omar is right. — Jon Adams (@jonsherred) March 7, 2019

Primary him — The Jon T Love Machine (@TheJonTLoveMac1) March 7, 2019

Can't wait to primary Chuck Schumer. — andydna (@13andydna31) March 7, 2019

The Democratic Party deserves better leadership. https://t.co/TKFjowgKAy — Robert (@Scaletail) March 6, 2019

It’s unfortunate your little PAC couldn’t get someone with more influence. — Dirty Purse (@MyPurseIsDirty) March 7, 2019

for a plucky little outsider lobbying group with no resources or influence, this is quite a coup! — Archtype (@Archtype) March 7, 2019

Is he getting lots of $$$ from this? 🤔 — For Righteousness (@FoRighteousness) March 6, 2019

all about the benjamins baby. — Bryan (@songisdaggers) March 7, 2019

Please AIPAC dis-invite Schumer. — Hawkeye005 (@Hawkeye005) March 7, 2019

look, Chuck doesn't just go to conferences hosted by a lobbying organization representing a foreign government that is an international pariah due to decades of well-documented war crimes and violations of international law because they pay him. He goes because it's fun! — DSA Blanquist Caucus🌹 (@DSABlanquists) March 7, 2019

Shocked. The guy who’s been making excuses for Israel treating Palestinians like garbage for years and blaming every problem in Gaza on Palestine will happily speak at the Israel lobbying conference that yields massive influence on US foreign policy-this is what @IlhanMN meant — Bidonkules 🐘🦒🦓🐬🐒🐢🐐 (@bidonkules) March 6, 2019

This is shameful.@SenSchumer: this is a giant campaign event for Netanyahu two weeks before Israeli national elections. Your presence is tacit support for an Israeli government that embraces violent, far right extremism. Do Israelis and Palestinians a favor: stay home. https://t.co/lGjbm93FUp — Nathan Hersh (@nathanhersh) March 6, 2019

Chuck I know you feel you have to kiss up to these guys but really! — Sandbag7 (@Sandbag75) March 7, 2019

@SenSchumer This is disappointing – unless you're planning to tell them to lay off @Ilhan and stop calling people who criticize Israeli policies anti-Semitic. https://t.co/icnZRudCHZ — Lynne Jackier (@YourNeighbor57) March 7, 2019

Disgusting, this is the idiot that lost us senate seats, this is a joke. I’m questioning my democratic voting, this guy is epitome of garbage. — Adam (@themanmuhib) March 6, 2019

Is it antisemitic if I point out he might be influenced by attending — Kissinger Is Not Your Friend (@RoseAJacob) March 7, 2019

Can’t wait to just BOO this man uncontrollably!! — Daniel Tawil (@DTawil1) March 6, 2019

There are plenty of reasons to boo Chuck Schumer, but this isn’t one of them.

@Ilhan will you condemn this action by party leadership? Does Chuck Schumer have double allegiance to Israel? Just curious. https://t.co/UJbT5H0Vdx — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) March 6, 2019

Related: