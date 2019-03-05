Where was the witty “clapback”?

We’ve been waiting for Democratic Twitter tutor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to blame misogyny or climate change or something else for that FEC complaint alleging that two PACs funneled $1 million of campaign contributions into two of her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti’s private companies. A former FEC commissioner even told The Daily Caller that Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could be facing jail time if prosecutors could find intent.

Fox News caught up with Ocasio-Cortez today, but she didn’t want to talk about the allegations.

AOC flees questions on allegations she may have violated campaign finance laws Q: “Do you have any comment on the FEC violation filed against your office?” AOC: “There is no violation…there’s no violation” Q: “Do you think that’s a sign of you taking dark money?” AOC: “No” pic.twitter.com/nIX6FSHyqE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 5, 2019

When she is approached for question of a good nature and promoting herself she is all answers. Negative questions she has nothing to say. — Chris Gossweiler (@GossweilerChris) March 5, 2019

Well, that is all settled then:) Not. — PoshanCiuccio (@MatthewCiuccio2) March 5, 2019

the nerves grip her when the REAL MEDIA gets close…. get her on a debate stage she will fold in seconds — 🏁 Mario Trumpetti 🏎 (@SpeedyFastMario) March 5, 2019

Well she flees the question, but I must say, for the first time ever, that I'm actually impressed. I am because she finally answers a question. — Brantley (@TheROUSes) March 5, 2019

If she didn't' have time to race bait or pull the woman card….she must be nervous af — Andiamo (@Andiamo708) March 5, 2019

REPUBLICANS POUNCE!!!!! — ShifuSnake (@Shifu_Snake) March 5, 2019

Pretty early in your career to be running from reporters. — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) March 5, 2019

She loves attention but it seems not this kind! See honey, you aren't immune from scrutiny. @AOC — SmirkingCorgi⭐⭐⭐ (@StephanieRuff3) March 5, 2019

But she’s the boss!

The lips says “no violation” but the paper trail says different #LockHerUp — Zanna 🇺🇸 (@HappyntheValley) March 5, 2019

She doesn’t know one way or the other. — pmd (@patdyo) March 5, 2019

The best defense she seems to have is that she was completely ignorant of what was going on with her campaign finances, which doesn’t make us anxious to hand over $94 trillion for her Green New Deal.

Let's see how long she can take the kind of heat Trump has taken for 3 years. — Wrangler (@NEXTDOOR2U1) March 5, 2019

Then why did you list your campaign headquarters in a shabby vacant looking building in Knoxville with multiple other Dem Candidates ? — Billybob (@MrBillyBob2) March 5, 2019

Yeah, that did look awfully shady.

“Republicans are so obsessed with me” — Polar Vortex (@Primary_Debate) March 5, 2019

The guy who has filed the complaint to the FEC, Tom Anderson doesn’t mess around. His bio at the https://t.co/lmywpUHPx8 is stout — GrandpaLandedOnOmaha (@OnLanded) March 5, 2019

Now we see what @AOC is made of. Will she 1) Throw her Campaign Manager under the bus or 2) Get away with this? 3) Begin to "conform" to the ways of DC swamp, and learn to shut her pie whole b/c the spot light she shines eventually will shine on her?

All of the above. Politician — Christine 🇺🇸 (@BGroovyOrGetOut) March 5, 2019

Who will go to jail for her? Her campaign Manager? She's heading for Monica Lewinsky land. All the shame and fame with none of the perqs. — 🇺🇸🙏 Pray for America ❤ (@cc125) March 5, 2019

The ONLY way AOC will be brought down is if Pelosi determines she is a liability for the Commie Party — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) March 5, 2019

You know damn good & well Pelosi rolled over on her. — Paranormal SeaMinkey (@MikeAction2) March 5, 2019

I didn’t think this puppet would make it this long with out some sort of scandal. 😎 — SubNobody (@Sub_Nobody) March 5, 2019

Pay no attention to the theif behind the Green New Deal. — #BuildTheWall#NormiesforTrump (@ShadOwb4b5b4) March 5, 2019

Looks like she was getting ready to leave on a jet plane. #GreenNewDealfraud — Kara (@NCGrl91910) March 5, 2019

While @AOC is hopping on a plane – something she expects us all to do without. #Hypocrisy is eventually found out. — Rainman1966 (@Rainman19661) March 5, 2019

