We’ve been waiting for Democratic Twitter tutor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to blame misogyny or climate change or something else for that FEC complaint alleging that two PACs funneled $1 million of campaign contributions into two of her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti’s private companies. A former FEC commissioner even told The Daily Caller that Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could be facing jail time if prosecutors could find intent.

Fox News caught up with Ocasio-Cortez today, but she didn’t want to talk about the allegations.

The best defense she seems to have is that she was completely ignorant of what was going on with her campaign finances, which doesn’t make us anxious to hand over $94 trillion for her Green New Deal.

Yeah, that did look awfully shady.

