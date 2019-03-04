As Twitchy reported earlier, a new FEC complaint alleges that two political action committees founded by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti funneled more than $1 million in political donations into two of Chakrabarti’s private companies. Pretty swampy stuff.

Now, The Daily Caller is reporting that former Republican FEC commissioner Hans von Spakovsky believes Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could both be facing jail time.

Ocasio-Cortez And Her Chief Of Staff ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ If Their Control Over PAC Was Intentionally Hidden, Former FEC Commissioner Says https://t.co/oNVWlEcNbD pic.twitter.com/LjTcNmkDY2 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2019

If their control over the PAC was intentionally hidden, huh? So the FEC would have to prove intent? Seems pretty intentional to us.

Andrew Kerr reports:

“If the facts as alleged are true, and a candidate had control over a PAC that was working to get that candidate elected, then that candidate is potentially in very big trouble and may have engaged in multiple violations of federal campaign finance law, including receiving excessive contributions,” former Republican FEC commissioner Hans von Spakovsky told The Daily Caller News Foundation. And fellow former FEC commissioner Brad Smith told TheDCNF that if “a complaint were filed, I would think it would trigger a serious investigation.” He also noted that such a probe could potentially result in jail time for Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Chakrabarti. … Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could face prison if the FEC determines that they knowingly and willfully withheld their ties between the campaign and the political action committee from the FEC to bypass campaign contribution limits, according to Smith.

It’s explosive stuff, but something tells us this will be about as effective as all those “Lock her up” chants at Trump campaign rallies.

Dang! "… Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti currently retain majority control of Justice Democrats on paper." https://t.co/8hx93yX7ZD — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 5, 2019

Justice Democrats … that’s funny.

I'll be shocked if anything ever actually happens. She's got the magic D next to her name. — Messianic Hebrew Ambassador (@HebrewMessianic) March 5, 2019

Sounds great, but she’s a democrat, so rules don’t usually apply. — Todd Snowden (@SnowdenTodd) March 5, 2019

Yea I'm sure the oversight comittee or AG of NY will be all over this. 🙄 — GuaranteedEtern 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GuaranteedEtern) March 5, 2019

🤣Really, she is a democrat… — Craig Schinck (@craigschinck) March 5, 2019

Zero percent chance. DOJ most likely made up 90% of donations to said PAC. — Appearance of Solidity (@Empowerfyme) March 5, 2019

But she has the Democrat get out of jail free card. — Mark (@disorderly1) March 5, 2019

Yeah, not gonna happen. — Shalashaska (@Silent_Sentry88) March 5, 2019

Don’t tease me. My inner capitalist wants her water boarded. — Karolyn Cairns (@KarolynCairns) March 5, 2019

I pray they televise it when she is arrested! — Are We There YET?? 🇺🇸🙏☀️ #wheresruth #MAGA (@loudog112) March 5, 2019

Think…"Justice." — Deena Lynne Levy (@LynneDeena) March 5, 2019

That tattoo of Ocasio-Cortez’s face over the word “Justice” is looking real good right about now.

FAKE HEADLINE SHE ISN'T DOING ANY JAIL TIME — Dean Lewis (@DeanLew13089931) March 5, 2019

Dems will find a way to keep Cortez out of trouble — Beverly Person (@person_beverly) March 5, 2019

They sure can plead ignorance! — Liane Vinson (@liane2552) March 5, 2019

She didn't mean it. It was an accident. FEC will not charge her. She's on TV all the time the media will scare the FEC. — TRUMP TREK (@trump_trek) March 5, 2019

How much you bet it will never happen. Different rules for lefty leaders. 🙁 — LKV (@leigh_lkv) March 5, 2019

Don’t tease me like this. — Theras Vull (@TherasV) March 5, 2019

We’re not letting ourselves get too excited. It might be a day or two, though, until Ocasio-Cortez comes up with some way to blame this on her being a woman of color, or conservative media’s obsession with her, or people who are just trying to shut down her awesome Green New Deal, or they just hate her because they ain’t her.

Related: