As Twitchy reported earlier, a new FEC complaint alleges that two political action committees founded by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti funneled more than $1 million in political donations into two of Chakrabarti’s private companies. Pretty swampy stuff.

Now, The Daily Caller is reporting that former Republican FEC commissioner Hans von Spakovsky believes Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could both be facing jail time.

If their control over the PAC was intentionally hidden, huh? So the FEC would have to prove intent? Seems pretty intentional to us.

Andrew Kerr reports:

“If the facts as alleged are true, and a candidate had control over a PAC that was working to get that candidate elected, then that candidate is potentially in very big trouble and may have engaged in multiple violations of federal campaign finance law, including receiving excessive contributions,” former Republican FEC commissioner Hans von Spakovsky told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

And fellow former FEC commissioner Brad Smith told TheDCNF that if “a complaint were filed, I would think it would trigger a serious investigation.” He also noted that such a probe could potentially result in jail time for Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Chakrabarti.

Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti could face prison if the FEC determines that they knowingly and willfully withheld their ties between the campaign and the political action committee from the FEC to bypass campaign contribution limits, according to Smith.

It’s explosive stuff, but something tells us this will be about as effective as all those “Lock her up” chants at Trump campaign rallies.

Justice Democrats … that’s funny.

That tattoo of Ocasio-Cortez’s face over the word “Justice” is looking real good right about now.

We’re not letting ourselves get too excited. It might be a day or two, though, until Ocasio-Cortez comes up with some way to blame this on her being a woman of color, or conservative media’s obsession with her, or people who are just trying to shut down her awesome Green New Deal, or they just hate her because they ain’t her.

