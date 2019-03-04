It’s hard to believe we’re even still here to write about net neutrality, seeing as its rollback reportedly killed everyone in America. Remember all the tweets about how each Google search was going to cost you $1.99 and how it would have “a devastating impact on progressive organizers, activists, and our right to access vital, accurate information about reproductive health,” i.e., abortion?

Seriously, has anyone noticed anything different about the Internet since the FEC rolled back Obama-era net neutrality rules?

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was among the net neutrality doomsayers (and also called the GOP tax cuts “Armageddon”) now says with Democrats back in charge of the House, they’re going to introduce a new net neutrality bill this week and perhaps revive the millions clinging to life since its devastating repeal.

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats to introduce net neutrality bill this week https://t.co/DI8Hx4DMdi pic.twitter.com/TUNs8DWuMQ — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019

My brother has been on life support since the repeal. I know he'll recover faster now knowing those that perished and suffered will have not done so in vain. — Stephen (@MadHere106) March 4, 2019

all those lives lost in the first battle…my god not again — Trev – 📉Retest the Lows📈 (@hvymetalinvestr) March 4, 2019

Millions have already died. How does slowing down the internet bring them back? — David Satanas (@DavidSmejkal666) March 4, 2019

So, many, lives, lost! — Kevin Tutton (@TuttonKevin) March 4, 2019

How many more innocent, American lives will be lost to net neutrality? — Paul (@PaulZWaDC) March 4, 2019

We’ll never get the millions of lives lost back — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) March 4, 2019

We all already died from net neutrality years ago though… — !! (@mrdubya49) March 4, 2019

Its too late. The whole world is dead. — Kevin (@Versperas) March 4, 2019

Everybody is dead though. Why now — shooters shoot (@phillyvol5) March 4, 2019

Good luck @SpeakerPelosi, but it will never revive all those lives that have been lost due to the repeal of #netneutrality. But please do your best to prevent this ongoing no net neutrality plague – literally tens of lives are at stake… — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) March 4, 2019

I wish I could get on the internet to read this, but net neutrality…. — Me (@Bodhi3323) March 4, 2019

If net neutrality is so important how can I still see this tweet. — ✌🏻Jacob Stewart✌🏻 (@JacobStewart50) March 4, 2019

I thought I already died from this though? Or maybe that was the tax cuts, I don’t remember. — Kyle (@kylemusic87) March 4, 2019

After internet speeds have gone up without it? — Скйлэр (@Skyler74701120) March 4, 2019

Internet speed has increased since it was ended, so unless there’s some drastic change to come I’m missing the point of this other than to seed more power to the federal government — Huge Merk (@TheHugeMerk) March 4, 2019

Great! Those faster internet speeds we’ve achieved over the last year are completely unnecessary. Also, will this raise from the dead the millions who died from the FEC’s repeal? — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) March 4, 2019

Veto. — Chris Keithley (@KeithleyChris) March 4, 2019

YIPPY regurgitate old policies. Dear God Democrats have nothing new to offer haha — Pierre D… (@Ak_pied) March 4, 2019

I don't want reruns already, new content people! — Scotty B (@ScottishDuke) March 4, 2019

This again. No wonder nothing gets done. pic.twitter.com/SXis1tKGSC — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) March 4, 2019

BREAKING: A Democrat wants more government control. — Tim in AZ (@_DeadFred) March 4, 2019

They must control your life! — Woke Luciano💋 (@JoeyWoke) March 4, 2019

What’s the chance Pelosi’s actually read whatever bill it is they’re going to introduce?

