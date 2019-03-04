As Twitchy reported, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti could be looking at jail time for allegedly funneling $1 million in campaign contributions into two of Chakrabarti’s companies.

The thing is a prosecutor would have to prove intent, and the Socialist Party of Great Britain has taken great offense at the idea that economics major Ocasio-Cortez had any idea where a million dollars in campaign contributions went.

Breaking:@AOC Chief of Staff Funneled Big Money From PACs to Private Corporations to Hide Donations For someone who tries to talk a big game about campaign finance reform, she surely is living nicely in the swamp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 4, 2019

Let’s get this straight. Are you accusing her of knowing that this was happening, is that correct? — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) March 5, 2019

Yeah, he was pretty clear.

Let's get this straight. Are you accusing @AOC of being so incompetent that she lost track of $1 million worth of donations, which her chief of staff conveniently funneled into private companies that skirted federal reporting requirements? https://t.co/yGNYJN4i8Z — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 5, 2019

Let's get this straight. Are trying to excuse her from responsibility? Is that correct? — WSPratt (@MrWSPratt) March 5, 2019

The first time in her life she has access to $1 million dollars and she managed to lose track of it? Yeah, go with that argument. That bodes well for her knowledge on economics and financial policy. — ᗩzmi (@_azmi) March 5, 2019

Guys guys, it’s socialism. It’s all good. — Barbara Diamond (@cvbars) March 5, 2019

Even her campaign was run like Venezuela. — aim_away_from_face (@bickle_aaron) March 5, 2019

These are the guys that say Venezuela is capitalism. — GuaranteedEtern 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GuaranteedEtern) March 5, 2019

Normally I wouldn’t buy it, but she is really just a bartender that thought tax refunds were magic money creation so — Brady Smith (@BradySm34573613) March 5, 2019

Sadly, both options are very plausible and both show why she makes such a terrific communist tbh — David (@david_smore) March 5, 2019

Based on her public statements, ignorance would be a good defense — Mark Schulze (@Redleg1_101) March 5, 2019

She’s the one that said she was boss. — Jackie B (@JackieB31619984) March 5, 2019

Incompetence VS ignorance 🤔 — MindOut Podcast (@MindOutPodcast) March 5, 2019

Choose one: Incompetent or Criminal — S S (@SS88718920) March 5, 2019

So incompetent that she lost a million dollars brings her ability to tackle the economy into question. So dishonest that she knew one million dollars was funneled away destroys her rightfulness to make policy decisions at all. That, folks, is a rock and a hard place. — J.T. Cope IV (@jtcopeiv) March 5, 2019

Oof. Are you accusing AOC of being … clueless? — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 5, 2019

I don't think it's fair to assume that anyone, anywhere, at any time believes that AOC knows what's going on. — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 5, 2019

Economics major, expert on Trump's finances and economics of Uber, of course she had to know it was happening. What’s next, she didn’t know her boyfriend was getting paid in a round trip with same firm? — B. Scrivener (@BScruvener) March 5, 2019

Not unless it was the same guy laundering money for her boyfriend. Then Yes. — Feve (@JonKLM) March 5, 2019

A competent person would. — A. Pacheco (@revivin_ophelia) March 5, 2019

Either shes incompetent, or a criminal. Either way, she shouldn't be in office. Incompetence has already been proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this point. #AmazonHQ2 #MorallyWrong #ChampagneSocialist — Joseph Rittenhaur (@01JRittenhaur) March 5, 2019

She’s “smart” enough to bully Amazon out of town, but too dumb to know about misappropriation of funds. How convenient. — Bogey Chipper (@clarkgaines) March 5, 2019

She's an economics major, right? She wouldn't know that a million bucks went missing and ask questions? — SR56 (@Roondog56) March 5, 2019

For someone that is trying to sell the American people the idea to give up our lives as we know it and trust her on her word that the world is going to end in 12 years making it immoral to have children – keeping track of her money seems like a no brainer 🤷‍♀️ — ~Deanna~ (@DeTheBrat) March 5, 2019

She's a piker compared to DeBlasio's wife. When Hizzoner's Mrs loses $850 MILLION and nobody's really bent out of shape? That's the gig we should all be shooting for. — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) March 5, 2019

What dog do you have in this fight? The socialism AOC talks about is the kind you say isn't real. — GuaranteedEtern 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GuaranteedEtern) March 5, 2019

When the weird kid shows up to the party. — Muhammed Naqvi (@MuhammedZNaqvi) March 5, 2019

Related: