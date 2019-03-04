As Twitchy reported, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti could be looking at jail time for allegedly funneling $1 million in campaign contributions into two of Chakrabarti’s companies.

The thing is a prosecutor would have to prove intent, and the Socialist Party of Great Britain has taken great offense at the idea that economics major Ocasio-Cortez had any idea where a million dollars in campaign contributions went.

Yeah, he was pretty clear.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezcampaign financeFECignoranceSocialist Party