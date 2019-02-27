Wow, we haven’t been this shocked since learning that former CNN contributor Donna Brazile had passed along debate questions to the Hillary Clinton campaign in the 2016 election.

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Michael Cohen, testifying before the House Oversight Committee, admitted that he’d talked with a handful of Democrats before the hearing, including Chairman Elijah Cummings, Chairman Adam Schiff, and “various individuals” in the Democratic party; oh, and he said Lanny Davis was representing him pro bono.

Rep. Jim Jordan pressed him further about these discussions with Democratic members of the committee and learned that they discussed topics that might come up during the hearing.

"What did you talk to Mr. Schiff about?" Cohen: "I spoke to Mr. Schiff about topics that were going to be raised at the upcoming hearing." "Woah. Not just what time to show up? Actually what you're going to talk about?" pic.twitter.com/c07dRqbQ8A — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 27, 2019

This was a great question. — Aunt Luann (@luann_lakemeyer) February 27, 2019

Did you see Cohen’s reaction after the question and his response? Cohen looked around the room at everyone’s reaction to his statement. He looked very uncomfortable along with Lanny Davis & the other attorneys behind Cohen! — Kurt Harlacher (@KurtHarlacher) February 27, 2019

Please ask him more about what Adam Schiff talked to him about. — Trump is my President (@nocandodo) February 27, 2019

With rumors of the Robert Mueller report being less than the bombshell The Resistance had hoped for, maybe Schiff thought he could coach Cohen a little bit.

Collusion Schiff — David (@paradise919400) February 27, 2019

Good job Jim. Thank you for speaking the truth about this collusion by Schiff. — MLC1776 (@mlc175224) February 27, 2019

So the dems on the commitee COLLUDED with Cohen about the questions and answers he would be giving today? That make this hearing a farse. Its all about making Trump look bad, NOT finding out any new info but just theatrics. — PISSED OFF Judge Deplorable Dreg (@Flagwaver11) February 27, 2019

Witness tampering is the act of attempting to alter or prevent the testimony within criminal or civil proceedings. Laws regarding witness tampering also apply to proceedings before the U.S. Congress, executive departments, and administrative agencies. Awesome job today!👍 — Al Canada (@al03234276) February 27, 2019

what a charade this Cohen thing, Democrats have no shame — jorge ortiz (@jeortiz50) February 27, 2019

It's not the committee's position to prep a witness! — AmericaRises 🇺🇸 #AmericaFirst #2A (@sweeetweet) February 27, 2019

Witness tampering — Judith Steele (@JudithS71436012) February 27, 2019

This is explosive. Adam Schiff was coaching Cohen on his statements/testimonies. What the hell?! — Alan Cheng (@alancheng333tw1) February 27, 2019

They coached him. This is bullsh!t — 🇺🇸 Irredeemable Marie 🇺🇸 (@DeplorableMari4) February 27, 2019

This was 100% a hit by the Dems to embarrass the President.. And the fact that they don't care that they are destroying a Nation through the process, just shows how far left they've gone. And I really hope the American Voters remember this in 2020. — Jolene (@jlg626) February 27, 2019

At least he didn’t say they talked about golf and grandchildren……🤦‍♂️ — Jeff Duffield (@jeffduffield) February 27, 2019

Related: