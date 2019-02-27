Wow, we haven’t been this shocked since learning that former CNN contributor Donna Brazile had passed along debate questions to the Hillary Clinton campaign in the 2016 election.

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Michael Cohen, testifying before the House Oversight Committee, admitted that he’d talked with a handful of Democrats before the hearing, including Chairman Elijah Cummings, Chairman Adam Schiff, and “various individuals” in the Democratic party; oh, and he said Lanny Davis was representing him pro bono.

Rep. Jim Jordan pressed him further about these discussions with Democratic members of the committee and learned that they discussed topics that might come up during the hearing.

Trending

With rumors of the Robert Mueller report being less than the bombshell The Resistance had hoped for, maybe Schiff thought he could coach Cohen a little bit.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffElijah CummingshearingHouse Oversight CommitteeJim JordanMichael Cohentopics