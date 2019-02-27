At the Michael Cohen hearing today before the House Oversight Committee, President Trump’s former attorney was asked if he or his legal team had been in touch with congressional Democrats. It sounds like Cohen did in fact speak with more than one, and they’re the “Russia collusion” narrative players you’d expect:

Cohen says he consulted with he attorneys Lanny Davis and Michael Monaco in preparing for hearing. He says that he spoke with Cummings and Schiff beforehand. — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) February 27, 2019

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.): "Mr. Cohen, you've claimed that you've lied but you're not a 'liar'…did you or anyone else on your team cooperate with the Democratic party in preparing for this?" Cohen: "We spoke with Chairman Cummings and his party…we spoke with Chairman Schiff." — Ben Piven (@benpiven) February 27, 2019

And then some:

DON'T MISS THIS massive credibility bombshell. Cohen ADMITS to preparing & coordinating his congressional testimony with: – The DNC

– Democratic Party leadership

– Chairman Cummings

– Chairman Adam Schiff

– "Various individuals" in the Democratic party This is a DNC hit job pic.twitter.com/1xXDTIRUo4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2019

You just knew Adam Schiff (not to mention the Dem Party) would be in the mix:

Michael Cohen admits he spoke with the Democrat Party in preparation for his hearing today. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) February 27, 2019

Cohen just testified that he and his lawyers spoke to Democrats including Cummings and Schiff to prepare for the hearing. He also testified that Lanny Davis is working for free. Davis doesn’t work for free. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 27, 2019

Speaking with the committee chair to perhaps set up the testimony wouldn’t be extraordinary, but Cohen sure did talk to a lot of other Dems leading up to this hearing. Here’s the video.