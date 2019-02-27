At the Michael Cohen hearing today before the House Oversight Committee, President Trump’s former attorney was asked if he or his legal team had been in touch with congressional Democrats. It sounds like Cohen did in fact speak with more than one, and they’re the “Russia collusion” narrative players you’d expect:

And then some:

You just knew Adam Schiff (not to mention the Dem Party) would be in the mix:

Speaking with the committee chair to perhaps set up the testimony wouldn’t be extraordinary, but Cohen sure did talk to a lot of other Dems leading up to this hearing. Here’s the video.

