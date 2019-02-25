It’s no secret that Elizabeth “I’m Gonna Get Me a Beer” Warren and her husband are millionaires, and a lot of that money was made from consulting and lecturing gigs. But she wants everyone to know that her time is not for sale.

I’ll be on @allinwithchris tonight at 8:00 PM ET to discuss my announcement about how my time is not for sale. I hope you’ll tune in. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 25, 2019

…because it's already been bought. — Robert Hurd (@RobertJamesHurd) February 25, 2019

Then how did you amass a $10M personal fortune? 🤔 — 🥑 Toast is a Policy Failure (@plsnobreadlines) February 25, 2019

I’ve got some beads and trinkets that say otherwise — Impudent Warwick (@ImpudentWarwick) February 25, 2019

Something is for sale…you are among the richest on the hill without holding really any real job. — MJDuck (@MJDUCK123) February 25, 2019

You teach for free?? — Andrew Milton (@Scott__Hyman) February 25, 2019

How much did you get paid to give your time to Harvard when you were a Native American? — Farmer Dave (@TheSanTanFarmer) February 25, 2019

I’d rather contract Ebola…or even worse, watch a replay of the Oscars. — Harrison Hazel (@HarrisonHazel1) February 25, 2019

No one cares Fauxcahontas — Niteflyer 211 A (@AdriennePontec2) February 25, 2019

HARD PASS. — MAGA Hat & Yellow Vest (@XeyedNpainless_) February 25, 2019

Of Course, gotta stay where it's safe and comfortable. We couldn't have you answering hard questions now can we? — James (@Jim_is_tweeting) February 25, 2019

Funny … it seems that she wants to nationalize child care so the government can tell child care providers how much they can charge for their time.

Unfortunately for Warren, the Bernie bros and girls are going to be watching Sen. Sanders on CNN at the same time.

Bernie town hall at the same time, sorry — Joshua R. Grubb (@JoshRGrubb) February 25, 2019

Sorry. Everyone will be watching @BernieSanders town hall on CNN — Michael (@Michael_kings_) February 25, 2019

