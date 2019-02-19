Once again, a Democrat who thinks that the right to bear arms isn’t actually a right are finding “fundamental rights” everywhere they look — except the Constitution.

Now 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is saying that child care should be a fundamental right.

Child care should be a fundamental right, period. I remember how hard it was to find affordable, high-quality child care for my two kids when I was a working mom – and it's a zillion times harder today. Here’s how my #UniversalChildCare plan works. https://t.co/YAFGzqZ0hX — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 19, 2019

Wow, a zillion times harder? That a lot. Speaking of numbers, here’s her Universal Child Care plan:

Elizabeth Warren is about to unveil a universal child care plan… • It’s free for families <200% of the poverty line • Families above that pay 0-7% of income on child care • Nobody pays >7%, however many kids they have • Financed by wealth taxhttps://t.co/v7oCPtiVLf — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 19, 2019

Wait … so the government is going to take over the child care industry like it did the health insurance industry and pay for it with a Constitutionally questionable wealth tax?

As someone who spent almost 20 years working in child care I will tell you this is absolute bullshit. No one has a fundamental right to my time, labor, and talent. https://t.co/EHpq2vPIap — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) February 19, 2019

But Democrats believe if you choose to become a doctor or a university professor they can tell you how much you make because health care and college are also fundamental rights and should be free.

So wealthy people are now expected to pay for kids they don’t have? If I don’t have kids I pay for others kids. Suppose I have kids but don’t want my kids in a Government run propaganda kids camp? Do I still pay? #MoreStupidPiledOnStupid — John Nordyke (@NordykeJohn) February 19, 2019

Our rights come from God, not a podium-pounding Wannabe Indian princess fraud with goofy teeth and the personality of a potato. — READY TO POUNCE (@corrcomm) February 19, 2019

No Liz it's not a fundamental right. That's crazy — PJ the DJ (@PeteinWI) February 19, 2019

The 2nd Amendment is a fundamental right. When do the taxpayers start paying for my range time and ammo? — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) February 19, 2019

I'm curious where they're gonna find free babysitting in the constitution. This will be fun. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) February 19, 2019

Funny, I did not see that one listed in the Bill of Rights. — Hattie Kauffman (@Hatsfree) February 19, 2019

Senator, can you point out in our founding documents where that is? I’m looking and I can’t find it. Please clarify. — Christopher Alfano (@fac193) February 19, 2019

How do you make something a "fundamental right" that requires someone else providing a service? Are you going to force people to care for others' children?https://t.co/PKv7mi9qSS — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 19, 2019

When government uses the word "Fundamental right" that means one group of ppl will be force to do something for another group. — CKT (@Chicklet777) February 19, 2019

No! No it is not a fundamental right, nor should it be.

You seem to misunderstand what fundemental right means.

We all would prefer to have things be affordable, but it is not a right. — 🇺🇸Matthew🇭🇷Skocilich (@MattSkosh) February 19, 2019

The fundamental right is your freedom to have as many children as you wish. It's then your responsibility to care for them. Like my children, you need to discern between wants and needs, rights and privileges. — This space for rent (@revdon64) February 19, 2019

It should be a "right" to have other people take care of your children? What kind of fantasy world do you live in? — Todd Remmem (@ToddRemmem) February 19, 2019

This is insane on all counts:

1. You think government childcare is a right.

2. You want childcare workers to be paid as much as teachers.

3. You want the federal government to set the standards required to certify.

4. You think this is going to make child care more accessible. — Feckful Danishova (@Danishova) February 19, 2019

Government control all the way. What a joke. — Brian Robinson (@BrianBrxctf) February 19, 2019

My open market health insurance premium now also costs more than my mortgage, thanks to Democrats. Be careful what you fall for. — READY TO POUNCE (@corrcomm) February 19, 2019

This is not the purpose nor the role of government. Also, nothing is free to the citizens. We pay for it in some way. — Bubba D's (@mbodenb) February 20, 2019

“Zillions” “Tippy Top Earners”

Thanks to all those Dems who give us hard facts and data!! — AD (@BigWavis) February 19, 2019

Well, you know, Warren likes to get wonky and really nerd out. No, really:

Things we’ve heard Warren say on the trail:

– “I’m going to get wonky”

– “I’m just going to nerd out”

– “Let’s really wonk out”

– (My personal favorite) “Can I get an amen from an electrician?” https://t.co/rD4LsvBOYo — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 19, 2019

What’s scary is how many people will vote Democrat because they don’t want to pay for child care or doctor visits or college or high-speed Internet access and someone’s promising to give it to them.

