CNN hosted a town hall featuring Bernie Sanders Monday night, and oddly, just about the same time that news was breaking that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro was holding journalist Jorge Ramos against his will, Sanders was refusing to call Maduro a dictator.

Not only is he cutting off the supply route for humanitarian aid to his own people; now he’s detaining journalists because he doesn’t like their video of citizens eating out of garbage trucks. But no, he’s not a dictator.

At least we wouldn’t have to worry about America going socialist under a President Sanders. Oh, wait …

And this is the guy who consistently comes in second behind Joe Biden whenever Democrats are polled on their ideal candidate.

