OK, this might make the U.S. media wake up and pay attention. As much as they complain about how they’re targeted and endangered by President Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric, there’s a report that Univision’s Jorge Ramos and his crew are being held against their will by the Nicolas Maduro regime.

OK, Rep. Ilhan Omar, your man Marudo has now allegedly kidnapped an American journalist — is it OK to send some aid in some Ramos can eat?

* * *

Update:

* * *

Update:

Apparently, Maduro didn’t like the direction the interview was going:

