OK, this might make the U.S. media wake up and pay attention. As much as they complain about how they’re targeted and endangered by President Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric, there’s a report that Univision’s Jorge Ramos and his crew are being held against their will by the Nicolas Maduro regime.

.@StateDept has received word the journalist @jorgeramosnews and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro. We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching. #Venezuela — Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) February 26, 2019

.@NicolasMaduro has detained a United States citizen & journalist @Univision anchor @jorgeramosnews & his news crew & seized their equipment because he didn’t like the questions he was being asked. https://t.co/MQdbzbvljl — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2019

I just spoke with Univision's @jczamora. He said Maduro "stopped the interview" with @JorgeRamosNews this evening. "Jorge managed to call us" while the crew was being detained, "and in the middle of the call, they took his phone away," Zamora said. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2019

Full story here: Univision says Jorge Ramos and five other staffers were detained at the Venezuelan presidential palace tonight. The network has not received any official info from the government. CNN is seeking comment from the palace. https://t.co/9LUC9v5biY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2019

So my question is , why did they go there in the first place? All this technology but not enough security. Played right into the hands of Maduro. — Mares Keeps It Real (@OklahomaReiki) February 26, 2019

Classic dictator moves — Rafif Jouejati (@RafifJ) February 26, 2019

This is not good. — Nancy (@LogicalDame) February 26, 2019

Release his team, but let the good'ol Jorge remain Maduro's guest a bit longer so he can live and tell AOC how wonderful a thing Venezuela has to offer. — Loud Thinker (@KevinWeigh) February 26, 2019

Lol leave him there let him ask for help from Mexico. @WeVisitMexico — James Lee (@JamesLe17083037) February 26, 2019

This awesome Ramos who is a socialist to the core always degrading our Republic is getting the medicine of his own agenda & suggest he pays attention to Mexico which is going in the same direction of Venezuela 🇻🇪 maybe he would learn & become a conservative 😂😂wishful thinking — Ivanpllaurado (@ivanpllaurado) February 26, 2019

Leave him there — Noris Gomez (@nannyanj) February 26, 2019

Jorge Ramos is an American citizen. I don't care what you think of his reporting or his views. Maduro taking an American hostage crosses a serious line. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 26, 2019

OK, Rep. Ilhan Omar, your man Marudo has now allegedly kidnapped an American journalist — is it OK to send some aid in some Ramos can eat?

* * *

Update:

BREAKING: the Univision news crew has been released, but their equipment and interview product seized https://t.co/ujfTwPW1R9 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 26, 2019

UPDATE: Univision president @DCoronell just tweeted in Spanish that "Jorge Ramos and his team have been released and are on route to their hotel." https://t.co/9LUC9v5biY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2019

* * *

Update:

Apparently, Maduro didn’t like the direction the interview was going:

Ramos says he showed Maduro video of desperate people "eating from a garbage truck." And "when I showed him these images, he said that the interview was over." (Translated from Spanish) https://t.co/9LUC9v5biY pic.twitter.com/hDATQKjzfr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2019

Jorge Ramos tells Univision on the phone from Caracas that Maduro left their interview after showing Maduro video of young people eating food from a garbage truck. Ramos says the team was separated and interrogated, the tape of the interview & personal belongings were taken away. — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) February 26, 2019

This is a feature of socialism, not a bug. https://t.co/czmpbk95dR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2019

This is the video that upset the dictator @NicolasMaduro.@jorgeramosnews recorded it on his cell phone in the streets of Caracas. When he played it for Maduro during the interview the dictator got angry & detained him & his crew in a dark room for over 2 hours. https://t.co/SwM6AKCeX2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2019

