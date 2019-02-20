As Twitchy reported Monday, a woman named Hoda Muthana who tweeted that her fellow Muslims should target Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades in the U.S. and “rent a big truck n drive all over them” is pleading with the U.S. government to let her return to Alabama from the refugee camp in Syria where’s she’s now living after traveling there to join ISIS.

She now claims she was “brainwashed” and wants to return to America to help “deradicalize” others like herself.

Oh, and now Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is saying she isn’t even a U.S. citizen:

JUST IN: "ISIS bride" Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says, contrary to her family lawyer's assertion. https://t.co/LyfkfOVmiD pic.twitter.com/7fDAaHSnb2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 20, 2019

Sorry, the US is not open for #ISIS rehab or ISIS buyer’s remorse. Better luck next time you succumb to Islamist radicalization, declare war on your country, and decide to participate in war crimes for years. Don’t let the wall hit you on the way out. Thank you @SecPompeo! pic.twitter.com/bylpwYwt1Z — M. Zuhdi Jasser زهدي جاسر (@DrZuhdiJasser) February 20, 2019

Who is going to be the first Dem candidate to tweet their support? https://t.co/byJPsfYFS0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2019

Actually, we’re a bit curious where some of our elected officials stand on Muthana’s plea to be allowed back into the United States. Democrats freaked out over President Trump’s “Muslim ban,” after all.

I've reached out to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) multiple times on: -If she condemns notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan's endorsement of her

-If she thinks Hoda Muthana, who left the U.S. for ISIS, should be allowed back She and her staff have been "unavailable" to answer — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2019

Jordan Schachtel of BlazeTV and Conservative Review notes that Rep. Rashida Tlaib is speaking at a CAIR banquet next month in Michigan. Does she support CAIR advocating for Muthana’s return?

Rep @RashidaTlaib will speak at a CAIR banquet next month. She will be alongside Imam Omar Suleiman, who has called for women to be socially restricted to mandatory hijab. He calls homosexuality a “disease” & a “repugnant shameless sin" punishable by death. Progressive? Liberal? pic.twitter.com/EM6IhT1P58 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 19, 2019

Wait, there’s more.

CAIR has come out in *defense* of the ISIS jihadi Yemeni national who wants to come back to the United States. Given that Reps Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib are prominent CAIR supporters, they should tell us if they agree with terror-tired CAIR's position.https://t.co/jqtpcA7SBF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 20, 2019

CAIR is not just simply advocating for ISIS devotee Hoda Muthana, they are also providing her a pro bono attorney. Hassan Shibly, an Islamist himself, is the director of CAIR's Florida chapter and a national spokesperson for the org.https://t.co/UqHkx5UMVZ — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 20, 2019

Wow, now we’re really interested to hear what our superstar freshman congresswomen have to say about Muthana’s plea. But for now we’ll just have to settle for Tlaib’s strong stance against a racist bar crawl scheduled in her city:

This is some racist bullshit (yep I cursed again…get over it!) right here. Who is sponsoring it? @onemichigan can help organize some of us to call it out. Our kids and families can't be exposed to these types of disgusting events. https://t.co/z2ab8GyLar — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 20, 2019

Our families and kids can’t be exposed to these types of disgusting events? Sure … but how about that CAIR banquet?

I’m ABSOLUTELY 100% POSITIVE @EllenPage will come out ranting & raving about sitting congresswomen on her side of the aisle standing alongside religious leaders who have such views & beliefs towards LGBTQ the same way she did Pence. Right? I mean not a doubt in my mind. Right?? — Pete (@PeteOfReason) February 19, 2019

Absolutely right!! Should be any minute now… — Susan Gail (@susangail1) February 20, 2019

Hang on while we wait for @EllenPage's opinion. — ZedEleven🕚🥁🐻 (@TheZed11) February 19, 2019

It's only a problem if they wear a MAGA hat — Chris (@CoachV79) February 19, 2019

Now that’s racist and disgusting.

For what it’s worth, Bar Crawl Live is rethinking that Taco N’ Tequila night:

It has come to our attention that our first annual Taco N’ Tequila Crawl is offensive to many cultures. Although it was not our intent to offend anyone or group, we would like to hear everyone’s thoughts on the changes we should make on our end. — BarCrawlLive (@BarCrawlLive) February 20, 2019

Related: