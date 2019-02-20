As Twitchy reported Monday, a woman named Hoda Muthana who tweeted that her fellow Muslims should target Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades in the U.S. and “rent a big truck n drive all over them” is pleading with the U.S. government to let her return to Alabama from the refugee camp in Syria where’s she’s now living after traveling there to join ISIS.

She now claims she was “brainwashed” and wants to return to America to help “deradicalize” others like herself.

Oh, and now Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is saying she isn’t even a U.S. citizen:

Actually, we’re a bit curious where some of our elected officials stand on Muthana’s plea to be allowed back into the United States. Democrats freaked out over President Trump’s “Muslim ban,” after all.

Jordan Schachtel of BlazeTV and Conservative Review notes that Rep. Rashida Tlaib is speaking at a CAIR banquet next month in Michigan. Does she support CAIR advocating for Muthana’s return?

Wait, there’s more.

Wow, now we’re really interested to hear what our superstar freshman congresswomen have to say about Muthana’s plea. But for now we’ll just have to settle for Tlaib’s strong stance against a racist bar crawl scheduled in her city:

Our families and kids can’t be exposed to these types of disgusting events? Sure … but how about that CAIR banquet?

Now that’s racist and disgusting.

For what it’s worth, Bar Crawl Live is rethinking that Taco N’ Tequila night:

