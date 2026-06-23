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Atlantic Editor: Mike Lee Is a Monster for Not Caring About 1 Million Deaths Due to USAID Cuts

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ro Khanna challenged Elon Musk to a debate after Musk decided it was time to sue Khanna for claiming that he murdered more than four million children due to USAID funding being cut. DOGE didn't cut anything — it only recommended cuts to the higher-ups in the administration, which determined that USAID was nothing but a slush fund for the Democrats.

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Sen. Mike Lee was clear on his stance:

That post caught the attention of Atlantic contributing editor Norman Ornstein, who went with the more conservative estimate that USAID cuts had killed only just over a million people.

So, have four million children been killed, or half a million? It's almost as if they were making these numbers up.

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None of these millions were American lives. How many millions of foreigners were completely dependent on taxpayer handouts from USAID to stay alive, and why haven't their or other governments done anything about it?

***

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