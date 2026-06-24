Five-Card Dud: Trump Gloats As George Conway Gambles Away Millions in Crowded NY Dem Primary Loss

It looks like ex-Republican George Conway won’t be taking over retiring Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat. A crowded field of Democrats vied for New York’s 12th District on Tuesday night. The district is among the wealthiest in the country because it includes Midtown Manhattan and the Upper East and West Sides. So how bad did Conway fare? He came in fifth place. Ouch!

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Former Republican attorney George Conway, one of President Trump’s loudest critics, finished fifth in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District, the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Jerrold Nadler.



With 85% of votes reporting, Conway received… pic.twitter.com/YBN4REEkkr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2026

(post continues) ...6.1% of the vote, trailing winner and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher, state Assemblyman Alex Bores, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, and nonprofit executive Nina Schwalbe.

George Conway's campaign spent $5.7 million and he received just 6.2k votes (10% of votes still left to be counted).



That's $850 a vote, which is much more than even Mike Bloomberg spent per vote in the 2020 Dem primary.



Sad! pic.twitter.com/4OmQURHMf0 — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) June 24, 2026

It’s amazing how much money rich idiots like Conway are willing to burn in hopes of sinking President Donald Trump.

Speaking of Trump…

President Trump on George Conway getting crushed in the Democratic primary tonight in New York’s 12th Congressional District:



"He'll end up at about 5% of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists. No wonder his "husband" dumped him like a dog! This is… pic.twitter.com/Ao3iLvrhiK — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) June 24, 2026

George's Trump envy and mental illness are on full display. Maybe he can get a job making t-shirts for the degenerate democrat communists party. — Frank Orr (@FrankOrr255596) June 24, 2026

We’ve seen Conway in a tight-fitting shirt. This is fine as long as he doesn’t model his creations himself.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings enjoyed a laugh at Conway’s expense like the rest of us.

Lmao George Conway now really has something to cry about 😂 pic.twitter.com/FC2Rl3iscj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 24, 2026

He really showed Trump. 😂 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) June 24, 2026

That is saying a lot!!! The fact that he even lost to lunatic Schlossberg is hilarious!! 😂 — Robyn Nicholson (@robyndnicholson) June 24, 2026

You can't spell Schlossberg without 'loss.' Schlossberg is the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy.

The Kennedy name apparently means very little in Democrat circles in 2026, but even Schlossberg got more votes than Conway.

Poor JFK…. His grandson just doesn’t have the family aura… pic.twitter.com/6kDANsM9L5 — George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 24, 2026

They’re all bad but I’m, especially, glad that pompous Jack Schlossberg flamed out — ABBA (@Foruzjjo) June 24, 2026

Even Jack Kennedy Schlossberg got 3,000 more votes than George, and he mostly took naps instead of campaigning. — Buck Dougherty (@doughertybuck1) June 24, 2026

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Napping? So even his best Nadler impression couldn’t sway voters.

Posters say Conway was late to the Democrat Party; TDS doesn’t sell like it used to.

Conway is a broken man. His TDS destroyed him. — Weakcheeks (@Weakcheeks1) June 24, 2026

So even democrats can’t stand him, and they support a misogynistic, abusive, Nazi lover in Maine. — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) June 24, 2026

NY Dems apparently want full blown communists, full blown TDS candidates are so 2018 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) June 24, 2026

It seems so… Dems radicalized their base and it’s coming back to bite them, instead of standing up to the radicals they are taking over the party. — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) June 24, 2026

😂😂😂😂😂

And so ends George's political career — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) June 24, 2026

Heavens, we hope so!

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