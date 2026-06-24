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Five-Card Dud: Trump Gloats As George Conway Gambles Away Millions in Crowded NY Dem Primary Loss

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:10 AM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It looks like ex-Republican George Conway won’t be taking over retiring Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler’s congressional seat. A crowded field of Democrats vied for New York’s 12th District on Tuesday night. The district is among the wealthiest in the country because it includes Midtown Manhattan and the Upper East and West Sides. So how bad did Conway fare? He came in fifth place. Ouch!

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Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...6.1% of the vote, trailing winner and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher, state Assemblyman Alex Bores, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, and nonprofit executive Nina Schwalbe.

It’s amazing how much money rich idiots like Conway are willing to burn in hopes of sinking President Donald Trump.

Speaking of Trump…

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We’ve seen Conway in a tight-fitting shirt. This is fine as long as he doesn’t model his creations himself.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings enjoyed a laugh at Conway’s expense like the rest of us.

You can't spell Schlossberg without 'loss.' Schlossberg is the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy.

The Kennedy name apparently means very little in Democrat circles in 2026, but even Schlossberg got more votes than Conway.

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Napping? So even his best Nadler impression couldn’t sway voters.

Posters say Conway was late to the Democrat Party; TDS doesn’t sell like it used to.

Heavens, we hope so!

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NEW YORK

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Socialism Surge: Scott Jennings Warns a Wave of Mamdani-Like Dem Candidates Could Wash Over the U.S. Warren Squire
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