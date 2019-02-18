The Daily Mail is reporting Monday that a woman who left her home in Alabama in 2014 in order to join ISIS in Syria now admits she “made a big mistake” and is begging the U.S. government to allow her return to America from Syria.

The Daily Mail reports:

Hoda Muthana, 24, left Hoover, Alabama in 2014, in order to join ISIS in Syria, where she would later call for US Muslims to ‘spill all of the blood’ by launching terror attacks during Memorial Day events.

Now, having lost two of her three jihadi fighter husbands and living in a squalid refugee camp, she claims to have been brainwashed and made a ‘big mistake’ when she travelled to Syria.

In a 2015 tweet she wrote: ‘You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping!

‘Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriot, Memorial etc Day parades..go on drive by’s + spill all of their blood or rent a big truck n drive all over them. Kill them.’ [sic]

Now she’s living in a tent city in Syria and would really like to return to Alabama and resume her life here. What do you think?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaDaily MailHoda MuthanaISISSyriaTerrorism