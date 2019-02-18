The Daily Mail is reporting Monday that a woman who left her home in Alabama in 2014 in order to join ISIS in Syria now admits she “made a big mistake” and is begging the U.S. government to allow her return to America from Syria.

American ISIS bride who called for terror attacks at Memorial Day parades begs US to let her go back to Alabama https://t.co/4N0Bd3Ab8o — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 18, 2019

The Daily Mail reports:

Hoda Muthana, 24, left Hoover, Alabama in 2014, in order to join ISIS in Syria, where she would later call for US Muslims to ‘spill all of the blood’ by launching terror attacks during Memorial Day events. Now, having lost two of her three jihadi fighter husbands and living in a squalid refugee camp, she claims to have been brainwashed and made a ‘big mistake’ when she travelled to Syria. … In a 2015 tweet she wrote: ‘You have much to do while you live under our greatest enemy, enough of your sleeping! ‘Go on drive-bys and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them. Veterans, Patriot, Memorial etc Day parades..go on drive by’s + spill all of their blood or rent a big truck n drive all over them. Kill them.’ [sic]

Now she’s living in a tent city in Syria and would really like to return to Alabama and resume her life here. What do you think?

Yeah, I think not. Best of luck in your new life! https://t.co/BYLJJgtfB7 — Lew Moore (@lewmoore) February 18, 2019

She can live in the desert https://t.co/K5Zkn0itKb — Harry Cunill (@hcunill) February 18, 2019

Trump would probably man the border himself before he allows you back in love https://t.co/xVc1ho9UJw — Tanya M (@SpygirlUK) February 18, 2019

I think not dear. — Suzieq0473 (@Suzieq0473) February 18, 2019

We do not need you back in Alabama! pic.twitter.com/qgFSdHq68G — EDGARDO (@Cavite_Che) February 18, 2019

I'm good with Gitmo. — Fire Tracker (@TheFireTracker2) February 18, 2019

Hard pass. — East Coast Girl 🌼 (@fledtothesouth) February 18, 2019

No, she can go pound sand in the Middle East with her terrorist pals. — ❌RKBA1911❌ (@RKBA1911) February 18, 2019

Alabama doesn’t need you. Please stay far away from our beloved country! — Allan Escher (@DrAllanEscher) February 18, 2019

🎵 Sweet home Allahbomber!!!!! 🎵 — HΞCTOR DÈ LA FUÈNTÈ ® 🇳🇬 (@hecxtreme) February 18, 2019

What? So when she has a tough day she can drive on the sidewalk and kill my family? No thank you. Let her go live in Nancy Pelosi’s district — Lorenzo (@AuLorenzo) February 18, 2019

Has she considered running for Congress? Minnesota doesn’t mind. — GOAT (@BombayPucks) February 18, 2019

