'Journalist' Sara Higdon Fact-Checked After Attacking Kash Patel's Girlfriend for Singing at Freedom 250

Sara Higdon is a journalist with The Post Millennial and she apparently has beef with Kash Patel's girlfriend.

Let's just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue.



1. I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this… pic.twitter.com/ubinSNZYHD — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) June 23, 2026

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Alexis Wilkins is singing at one of the Freedom 250 events. Higdon wanted to know if it was appropriate for her to be paid. Alexis cleared that up really quickly.

She's not being paid and she sings regularly at many events.

Ignore "Sara." He's got a lot more issues than this. https://t.co/IYqsxZZ2pG — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) June 23, 2026

Now do Gavin Newsome's wife. Please contrast payments. Should be interesting. — TJ Singe (@TCistweeting) June 23, 2026

That's different. Her husband is (D) different.

I wonder if @sarahigdon will be *issuing corrections* — Stina (@Woefkardoef) June 23, 2026

Of course she isn't.

This was not an appropriate post...you owe @AlexisWilkins an apology. I'm sad that a professed reporter would post this before doing any checking on the facts. Hopefully, you impress me by doing so. — Becky (@BeclynnND) June 23, 2026

People like Sara never apologize to conservatives. They don't see them as real people.

She is not being paid, you stupid witch. She loves this country and is celebrating it. What the f**k have you done? Absolutely nothing but spread lies — Martha Musgrove (@MarthaMusgrove7) June 23, 2026

And cause dissension among people.

Ok so you’re not going to take money from it, but you do know that Congress allocated $100 million for the Freedom 250 event, right? It will also be interesting to see the private doners, and the special treatment they end up getting for their corporations. Just like the ones who… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon) June 23, 2026

This was Sara's response. It's as snarky as expected. Sara also should learn to spell. It's 'donors', not 'doners'. Also, of course there was no apology for accusing her of being paid.

A man who pretends he's a woman. — Allie Snyder (@SnydeNotSnarky) June 23, 2026

Oh, that explains quite a lot. He hates real women, particularly attractive ones.

Jealous people showing their ugliness. So enjoy your day; it is an honor to celebrate 250 years of freedom. If I could sing, I would perform every chance I got. No one could get me to shut-up because I think it’s awesome. — Patriot Pat (@pat34063) June 23, 2026

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The left is pure TRASH. Thank you for celebrating the 250th!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Kelley Derry (@2nderry) June 23, 2026

The Left hates America and is furious it is being celebrated.

Who in the jealous hell is Sara Higdon, no one gives a F. Is she a man? Does she do her research? 🤡 — Jordan 🇺🇸 (@JordanLee1776) June 23, 2026

She is a he and he clearly does not.