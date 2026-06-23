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'Journalist' Sara Higdon Fact-Checked After Attacking Kash Patel's Girlfriend for Singing at Freedom 250

justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on June 23, 2026
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Sara Higdon is a journalist with The Post Millennial and she apparently has beef with Kash Patel's girlfriend.

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Alexis Wilkins is singing at one of the Freedom 250 events. Higdon wanted to know if it was appropriate for her to be paid. Alexis cleared that up really quickly. 

She's not being paid and she sings regularly at many events. 

That's different. Her husband is (D) different.

Of course she isn't. 

People like Sara never apologize to conservatives. They don't see them as real people. 

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And cause dissension among people.

This was Sara's response. It's as snarky as expected. Sara also should learn to spell. It's 'donors', not 'doners'. Also, of course there was no apology for accusing her of being paid. 

Oh, that explains quite a lot. He hates real women, particularly attractive ones. 

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The Left hates America and is furious it is being celebrated. 

She is a he and he clearly does not.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS KASH PATEL MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER AMERICA 250

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