We’ve already done a ton of posts skewering progressives and mainstream media outlets like the Washington Post (sorry to be redundant) who are treating as a national emergency the fact that people are receiving smaller tax refunds this year. Duh … the GOP tax cuts meant people weren’t giving the federal government as big of an interest-free loan than they otherwise would have, so yes, their tax refunds are smaller.

Now the House Ways & Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Richard Neal, is getting in on the act, blaming the GOP for families having their tax refunds “gutted,” — and, get this — in some cases having them owe taxes. Check out how they even put OWING in scare-caps:

The #GOP sold their #taxbill as a win for American families – now, those same families are facing gutted tax refunds and the prospect of OWING the government their hard-earned money: https://t.co/URnDRLeMPG — Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) February 19, 2019

Note also that the committee is promoting a piece by the taxpayer-funded NPR, which writes about the widespread “anger and confusion over dwindling refunds.”

You know it and we know it — almost everyone owes the government taxes; if you have a problem with having to write a check on April 15th, tell your human resources department to increase your withholding.

How dumb do they think we are?

Fact check: Horseshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 19, 2019

Kamala Harris got 4 Pinocchios for this. Washington Post: "The vast majority of middle-class Americans can expect to pay less in taxes as a result of the Trump tax law." https://t.co/KStdltzrrC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 19, 2019

Do you guys know how taxes work? The bill cut their taxes, increasing their take home pay, meaning the government took less money from them (leading to a smaller refund). Kamala Harris literally got 4 Pinocchios after making this exact false claim https://t.co/KCeVJyJ9p4 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) February 19, 2019

While paying less overall bc the tables changed and they aren’t forking money over all year. This isn’t hard to figure out. — shooters shoot (@phillyvol5) February 19, 2019

"Gutted tax returns?" You mean smaller returns because you couldn't take as much of our money as you originally wanted to and thus we paid in less for taxes? — Dan (@DVOnAZ) February 19, 2019

They paid less taxes upfront. Less withholding. Perhaps the solution is even *LOWER* taxes and maybe you could even reduce spending and kill some wasteful programs? START THERE. — Archon (@The_Archon) February 19, 2019

BINGO.

Ummmm …. the refunds are smaller because less money was withheld … this isn't rocket science! A tax refund is NOT A BONUS from the government …. it is a repayment of what the government over-collected from you throughout the year. — Ralph (@RalphCoolbaugh) February 19, 2019

Umm you’re not supposed to get more back than you put in. That’s called a handout (EIC). Of course you get less of a refund if you are paying in less. Seems you should know that. 🤷‍♀️ — ProudRighty (@ProudRighty) February 19, 2019

Because people are too stupid to understand that a tax refund is an interest free loan you gave the govt. all year. You are getting back more every check! This is how common core and lack of common sense is killing America. #TaxReturn #Refund @WaysMeansCmte @NPR @FoxBusiness — Tracy McDonald (@TMW504) February 19, 2019

Did you completely forget how math works?

If you pay less taxes, your refund is going to be less.

How is that hard to understand? — DannyJ🇺🇸 (@GreyHouseDan) February 19, 2019

Whoo boy….. Is this a real tweet? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) February 19, 2019

This group is so stupid that this tweet falls right in line with the rest of their stupidity. Liking this tweet will continue to show that people in the US are stupid — Fitness Trainer Joey (@DribblingExca) February 19, 2019

Do you math? Is this a parody account? — Bailey🗣️ (@cozybrokerss) February 19, 2019

Where did the real Ways and Means Committee go? — jilly,ga (@jmill360) February 19, 2019

That’s not how it works. Sorry liberals. — 🇺🇸epra72🇺🇸 (@epra72) February 19, 2019

Talk about government propaganda. Sheesh. — Blam Girder (@SdNmE) February 19, 2019

Delete your account. — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) February 19, 2019

This tweet really is so condescending as to be offensive. Lower taxes if you want hard-working American families to owe less to the government. Oh, wait … that’s what the GOP’s bill did.

