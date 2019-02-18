In case you missed it, this weekend was the Nation of Islam’s Saviours’ Day event, and keynote speaker Louis Farrakhan could barely contain his joy about all the women who have been elected to shake up the corrupt House. He even gave a special shout-out to Rep. Ilhan Omar and told her not to apologize for her “all about the Benjamins” tweet, since congressmen are routinely bought off by AIPAC.

The Free Beacon’s Cameron Cawthorne posted some of the highlights:

Farrakhan: The ‘Wicked Jews’ Use Me to Attack Women’s Movement, March Leadershttps://t.co/DE28fu7y9Z pic.twitter.com/iICk6SxfkR — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 18, 2019

Here’s Farrakhan praising Omar’s anti-Semitism also. He said she has “nothing to apologize for.” pic.twitter.com/1flwuaWAUj — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 18, 2019

Is it any wonder that the leaders of the Women’s March just can’t bring themselves to denounce this guy after posing with him in selfies? He’s a progressive feminist at heart.

Yes, it's a complete mystery why the Women's March leadership's refusal to disavow you would be used to criticize them. https://t.co/iTZxGMPa5s — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 18, 2019

Exactly. My daughter (GenZ) and me (GenX) abandoned our local #WomensMarch PRECISELY because of this. — AllisonFromThe401 (@AllisonRhody56) February 18, 2019

Where’s the media outrage that Maxine Waters hugs this goon & Bill Clinton shares a stage with him?!? — Buzzsaw (@M_R_Sumbigguns) February 18, 2019

If there is "wicked", then YOU are it. The definition of hateful prejudice against Jews should read: see: Farrakhan. — patricia rosen (@kaolin01) February 18, 2019

Farrakhan is the wicked evil one — Tim Chapman (@TimChap45336298) February 18, 2019

What's the difference between them and the kkk. Except for the color of their skin? — Keith Hines Jr (@1966charger1967) February 18, 2019

exactly! lol why would anyone criticize the movement because they won't step away from not only a rabid antisemite, but the man that said when God made the human race he distilled all the evil in the world into one race.. the white man what's not to love? — jeffrey rader (@HvacmogulRader) February 18, 2019

So now Rep. Ilhan Omar has the enthusiastic backing of both David Duke and Louis Farrakhan.

Best of friends . . pic.twitter.com/qo8YhlJKGw — Rick Martin (@RickMartin06) February 18, 2019

Related: