In case you missed it, this weekend was the Nation of Islam’s Saviours’ Day event, and keynote speaker Louis Farrakhan could barely contain his joy about all the women who have been elected to shake up the corrupt House. He even gave a special shout-out to Rep. Ilhan Omar and told her not to apologize for her “all about the Benjamins” tweet, since congressmen are routinely bought off by AIPAC.

The Free Beacon’s Cameron Cawthorne posted some of the highlights:

Is it any wonder that the leaders of the Women’s March just can’t bring themselves to denounce this guy after posing with him in selfies? He’s a progressive feminist at heart.

So now Rep. Ilhan Omar has the enthusiastic backing of both David Duke and Louis Farrakhan.

