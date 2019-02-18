Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning in New Hampshire Monday, and when she wasn’t rendered speechless when asked if she still believes the alleged Jussie Smollett attack was a “modern-day lynching,” she was speaking some “truths” to the audience.

Sen. Kamala Harris: "We have failed to put the resources into our public education system, and instead we are putting tons of money into a system of mass incarceration…Let's speak these truths." https://t.co/OBIcnxCLBf pic.twitter.com/2PZYBnzBJx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 18, 2019

If Harris has a problem with the criminal justice system, she can send a thank-you note to President Trump at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for lobbying for and signing the FIRST STEP Act.

But her speech decrying the “tons of money” put into a system of mass incarceration is a stunning display of self-unawareness.

Wait, what? — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 18, 2019

Is @KamalaHarris aware of the fact that she’s Kamala Harris? — A (@Aposter1228) February 18, 2019

Ummmm….I know Kamala isn’t that smart, but I’m pretty sure she remembers what she did for a living before she got her Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/ewAHKKM7i6 — Jonathan Smith (@Archimusik) February 18, 2019

You’re the one who put them there!?! — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 18, 2019

Says the woman who was happily part of that system that incarcerated thousands… — Flurypd (@FluryPD) February 18, 2019

Says the gal that put many people in prison, some for smoking pot? — Roger Barnhart (@RB98SS) February 18, 2019

Nobody can doubt her qualifications on this topic — Lucio Martelli (@LucioMM1) February 18, 2019

Oh man wait til she hears what Kamala Harris did as Attorney General in California — Zach Faria (@ZacharyFaria) February 18, 2019

SHE IS THE RING LEADER OF MASS INCARCERATION!!!!!!!! THIS IS UNREAL!!! — Hoop Dreams (@HoopDreams444) February 18, 2019

She thinks the left is too stupid to see her hypocrisy there. Why does she think she'll get a pass for this when she has been the one to put so many away? Plain old hubris? — oxyZen (@oxyZen9) February 18, 2019

Yup thats LOCK EM UP HARRIS — marcusfrommass (@marcusfrommass) February 18, 2019

In other news, Nabisco CEO decries high rates of carbohydrate consumption by Americans. — Nixon Richard (@RichardMilhousN) February 18, 2019

She wrote a book that had a chapter about prosecuting parents for their children’s truancy. — Scott Holbert (@scholbAAL) February 18, 2019

She made a living incarcerating people. — B Shwind (@benshwind) February 18, 2019

If only Kamala were once in a position to keep "innocent people" from being incarcerated….. wait? — Codi Wilder (@JDCW8835) February 18, 2019

If anyone knows the interworkings of the system of mass incarcerations, it's her. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) February 18, 2019

Seriously? She expects that people don’t remember her past career or something? Didn’t she deny early releases because she wanted the free labor the inmates did? — Masked.Conservative.Official (@MaskedConserva2) February 18, 2019

She should know. She was a major tool in that program. Holding on to prisoners for their cheap labor. — Avis (@AvisPlumb) February 18, 2019

She would know, she got enough practice — NIMBY Slayer Elon (@RickSmi51253178) February 18, 2019

1) @KamalaHarris put a lot of people in jail as DA. So she was part of the problem she is now complaining about 2) we do need more $$ in education after watching @AOC botch European History 101 with her Berlin Wall analogy — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 18, 2019

In 2018, California put over $60 billion towards K-12 education. In that same year, California put $15.5 billion towards corrections and rehabilitation. That's four times as much towards education. And that's only state level. — Brian Stuart (@OneMoreBrian) February 18, 2019

Sounds like she is pro school choice…who knew? — The B-Line (@brennan_90) February 18, 2019

