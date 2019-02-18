Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning in New Hampshire Monday, and when she wasn’t rendered speechless when asked if she still believes the alleged Jussie Smollett attack was a “modern-day lynching,” she was speaking some “truths” to the audience.

If Harris has a problem with the criminal justice system, she can send a thank-you note to President Trump at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for lobbying for and signing the FIRST STEP Act.

But her speech decrying the “tons of money” put into a system of mass incarceration is a stunning display of self-unawareness.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Attorney generalKamala Harrismass incarcerationNew Hampshireprosecutor