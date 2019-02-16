Is everyone sitting down? Because we have another shocking report about the alleged racist and homophobic attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

When we last checked in on Friday, police said the two Nigerian brothers whose house had been raided and who had been taken into custody were released without charge after “new evidence” came to light.

Could Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel have some insight into that new evidence?

Latest on #JussieSmollett:

Several #CPD sources confirmed detectives were able to show the 2 Nigerian brothers questioned by police had purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace hardware. The brothers agreed to cooperate with police who are investigating…(1/2) — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

whether Smollett made up the story after police threatened to charge them with battery. The brothers attorney said both brothers knew Smollett. There are unconfirmed reports that Smollett paid the two brothers to perform the alleged scheme. (2/2). — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

So the two Nigerian brothers, at least one of whom had worked as an extra on “Empire” and knew Smollett, purchased the clothesline that was found around the neck of Smollett, who said his attackers had placed a noose around his neck during the attack. And they’ve agreed to cooperate with police and have been released and not charged. Hmm …

…Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks (& ropes) 😂😂😂 — fda365 (@fda365) February 16, 2019

Ace is the place. — I Smirk, Therefore I Am {⭐} 🐾 (@MissingReagan) February 16, 2019

After interrogating and releasing two men seen in surveillance video near the scene of the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, Chicago police are saying that the new information they have “could change the story entirely.” https://t.co/SXRrfsRaLY pic.twitter.com/Yleew3Z8GM — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2019

There’s never an apology for propaganda — Joseph Spiegel (@joedocbc) February 16, 2019

These damn liberals don’t know how to apologize. Everyone who’s white and has a MAGA hat should demand one but I wouldn’t hold my breath. — Charles B Farr (@CharlesBFarr) February 16, 2019

America: there may never be a story where the media actually admits the fault of a black gay man. @JussieSmollett : hold my bleach — Russmike Westson (@robmacrobmac) February 16, 2019

PR firm writing Smollett press release 😂 pic.twitter.com/5CMHw5yUft — Sumner K. (@southbysouth7) February 16, 2019

Oh, and just as an aside for fun: Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson has been on a tear after fake news “reporter” Weigel.

I realized today that Chicago “reporter” @RaferWeigel is responsible for much of the misinformation disseminated by Chicago PD “sources” about #JussieSmollett as he literally just repeats whatever the police say. — deray (@deray) February 6, 2019

Whatever you say, DeRay. What’s your theory?

