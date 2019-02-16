Is everyone sitting down? Because we have another shocking report about the alleged racist and homophobic attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

When we last checked in on Friday, police said the two Nigerian brothers whose house had been raided and who had been taken into custody were released without charge after “new evidence” came to light.

Could Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel have some insight into that new evidence?

So the two Nigerian brothers, at least one of whom had worked as an extra on “Empire” and knew Smollett, purchased the clothesline that was found around the neck of Smollett, who said his attackers had placed a noose around his neck during the attack. And they’ve agreed to cooperate with police and have been released and not charged. Hmm …

Oh, and just as an aside for fun: Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson has been on a tear after fake news “reporter” Weigel.

Whatever you say, DeRay. What’s your theory?

