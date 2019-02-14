We knew there’d be a lot of talk on Twitter today about the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The one guy we really didn’t want to hear about was “Parkland survivor” David Hogg, who has parlayed his “survivor” status into media stardom (and serious overexposure). There are students who didn’t survive the shooting a year ago today; we’d rather remember them.

But of course, there was no way to avoid David Hogg, who seems to have shifted his focus away from the NRA (whose membership he called “pathetic f**kers that want to continue killing our children”) and toward youth mobilization, and who would give him a boost on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting but Hillary Clinton:

Parkland survivor @DavidHogg111's goal for 2020 is to encourage more young people to vote. His goal is 71% youth turnout, up from 50% in 2016. Help reach that goal today by sharing this registration link far and wide: https://t.co/onyjsbGE7y pic.twitter.com/flwclpGAZj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2019

His goal is to get indoctrinated youth who are starstruck by people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to show up at the polls, but that plan might not turn out like he plans.

Get ideological hooks into them young, before they can reason clearly or have much life experience. Keep them in a safe space bubble to inculcate ingroup bias that will ensure irrational escalation to post hoc justify their decision and it will keep most voting for @TheDemocrats — Machiavelli.AI (@MachiavelliAI) February 14, 2019

This is how dems can win elections, with the low info kid vote. — Johnny Lawrence 🐻🇺🇸 (@Brandersar) February 14, 2019

No way. Raise the voting age to 25. Don’t need a bunch of kids who know nothing about politics voting against people who do know what they’re doing. — Luc Vareilles (@LucVareilles) February 14, 2019

Every day the Democrats ' intentions to undermine and destroy the democracy and freedoms of the United States are becoming more evident. Wake up America! — Luan Vidad. (@LuanVidad) February 14, 2019

#MarxForOurLives is a Democrat indoctrinating tool, nothing more. The 2nd Amendment exists, which is the one thing they detest. — Fisher (@ryanfisher122) February 14, 2019

It is great when informed young people vote, but not young, dumb, uninformed people. — truth_sauce33 (@TSauce33) February 14, 2019

Attention young people of today, the Dems are a Socialist Party today. They do not care about you. They just want to control you! They want to take away your freedoms and Constitutional Rights. Don't be fooled. Educate yourself about American history and how the Country formed. https://t.co/P6T9cQ7weZ — TonyHD19point5 (@TonyAlb32607931) February 14, 2019

Yes ! Vote Republican 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Apc2 (@12apap1) February 14, 2019

Yes we have to encourage them to vote right #Trump #gotrump — Gicelia Silva🇧🇷😍🇺🇸 (@GiceliaS) February 14, 2019

So it's the Clinton money behind this young man.. oh my! — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Cathy ♥ (@NewMoonlitverse) February 14, 2019

found some of his funding 🤔 — Solo Citizen (@clp1850) February 14, 2019

This dynamic duo is going to be one of the best things we had happen to #MAGA today. https://t.co/AZRqVWTA7R — Jedi Mind Trick (@H2oVolk) February 14, 2019

So you can just rig another primary? — dickstan_9 (@aron_on171) February 14, 2019

Hill the shill back at it again. — Take_Japper (@RobRatbot3000) February 14, 2019

I think we should teach them geography and geopolitics as well…as in "if you need to win an election, don't skip MI and WI, then show up there a year later because you're selling a book about losing an election" 🤷‍♂️ — CRL (@Lindowitz) February 14, 2019

Hi Hillary – Just sending a reminder of two things: 1) Never forget to politicize a tragedy; and 2) You still aren't President. — Jake Ferrari (@JakeFerrari81) February 14, 2019

You lost, just go home and enjoy your money and retirement for God's sake. https://t.co/WzBI3qWjBb — John Robert (@VerrasterJohn) February 14, 2019

Why can’t you just go away? — Val Roth (@vroth1225) February 14, 2019

Hogg too, please.

"Survivor" in that he wasn't even at the school during the shooting. Why don't you listen to the opinion of @KyleKashuv instead? — SoccerCoach91477 (@coach91477) February 14, 2019

Did he survive if he wasn't even there? — Jason Seibel (@JF_Seibel) February 14, 2019

If not being present for something makes one a survivor, then I’m a survivor too. #MeToo — Andrew McCabe (@AndrewMcCabeFBI) February 14, 2019

Never miss an opportunity to politicize a tragedy, right Hillary?

