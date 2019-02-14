We knew there’d be a lot of talk on Twitter today about the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The one guy we really didn’t want to hear about was “Parkland survivor” David Hogg, who has parlayed his “survivor” status into media stardom (and serious overexposure). There are students who didn’t survive the shooting a year ago today; we’d rather remember them.

But of course, there was no way to avoid David Hogg, who seems to have shifted his focus away from the NRA (whose membership he called “pathetic f**kers that want to continue killing our children”) and toward youth mobilization, and who would give him a boost on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting but Hillary Clinton:

His goal is to get indoctrinated youth who are starstruck by people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to show up at the polls, but that plan might not turn out like he plans.

Hogg too, please.

Never miss an opportunity to politicize a tragedy, right Hillary?

