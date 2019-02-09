After letting the mask slip a bit on CNN’s town hall in her honor, 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris said it was to go ahead and get rid of the private health insurance industry, although, through an adviser, she later walked that back, saying “she would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry.”

Well, that’s comforting — she’d be “open” to not shuttering an entire industry and implementing a full government takeover of health insurance.

Kirsten Gillibrand, another 2020 hopeful, said on Obama bro Jon Lovett’s podcast Saturday that yes, she considers it an “urgent goal” to eliminate private health insurance.

The Green New Deal will provide unionized government employment for everyone who wants it.

You’d have thought the Democrats would have learned their lesson by now, but no.

