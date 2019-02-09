After letting the mask slip a bit on CNN’s town hall in her honor, 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris said it was to go ahead and get rid of the private health insurance industry, although, through an adviser, she later walked that back, saying “she would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry.”

Well, that’s comforting — she’d be “open” to not shuttering an entire industry and implementing a full government takeover of health insurance.

Kirsten Gillibrand, another 2020 hopeful, said on Obama bro Jon Lovett’s podcast Saturday that yes, she considers it an “urgent goal” to eliminate private health insurance.

Appearing on the Lovett or Leave It podcast on February 9, Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said that it is an “urgent goal” for her to eliminate private health insurance plans. pic.twitter.com/ZQpufAo2wM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2019

If you like your private health plan, Kamala Harris isn’t the only Democrat who wants to “eliminate” it. Kirsten Gillibrand just called eliminating all private plans an “urgent goal.” This is the socialist agenda 2020 Dems want.pic.twitter.com/hVsdP6Atlb — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 9, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) says eliminating all private health insurance plans is an “urgent goal” pic.twitter.com/PBsxnXELO0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 9, 2019

Seeing her career as a 'public servant' end is more urgent. — Liberty Unyielding (@LibertyUnyieldi) February 10, 2019

Eliminating as many Democrats as possible from public office is an urgent goal. — No. 1 Sam (@Sam4Vols) February 10, 2019

She's kicking her donors in the gut. — King Karma (@KingKar33553599) February 9, 2019

They must really want Donald Trump to win a second term — SouthernGent66 (@Flyin_In_DC) February 9, 2019

After surviving a heart attack and three bouts with cancer because of the excellent care I received (and the grace of God), how about… NO! — Dana Harding (@DanaHarding) February 10, 2019

What is wrong with these people? It’s like a Twilight Zone episode! — Linda Glass (@llteach2000) February 9, 2019

Failure to uphold your oath of office is acting as though the government exists to solve all our problems. Where is health care even remotely in the Constitution? Government ruins markets for average people, while deceiving weak minds to think they're indispensable saviors. — Fighting4Liberty (@peterjheins) February 9, 2019

This was the entire reason for obamacare, it was built to fail, just ask those who built it.. they said so. Government run healthcare was the goal and now it’s plain to see. — ROME ツ (@romanmestas) February 9, 2019

Look. National healthcare cannot work with a competitor. It has to be absolute. — edgiesversion (@edgiesversion) February 9, 2019

Eliminate taxpayer paid premium insurance for @SenGillibrand before eliminating private insurance for you and me — Fill the Chair (@FillTheChair) February 10, 2019

Keep talking. ..this will help Republicans — H Nev (@hnev78) February 10, 2019

I love how pretty much every “right wing conspiracy” has been proven true over the last few years. Hopefully it scares off most of the independents.😂 — Ken Page (@NotabotKenPage) February 9, 2019

Of course it's an urgent Leftist goal. Take away insurance and make all Americans 100% dependant on government. — J.J. Pitts (@JJPitts2) February 10, 2019

Hopefully the new government run medical system will reach the heights of excellence that the VA has 🤣🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/FR2tKmmpCg — Bob S (@CenterD65) February 9, 2019

Will she start with her own and lead by example? — Emilio R. (@EJdc) February 9, 2019

Let’s hear a legit Dem defend this position and explain how it could work. — Yukon Cornelius (@D1Overson) February 10, 2019

And what percentage of Americans do you think support govt running their most critical and important need? The same govt who couldn’t even get a healthcare website running on day one after millions of dollars and years of plannning? No thanks. — Chad Bollmeyer (@sfdudeknows) February 10, 2019

How about we try opening the market across state lines and let capitalism work it’s magic and drive the costs down? — GiffyJen (@GiffyJen) February 10, 2019

Is this all @SenateDems have to offer, more big government, take away choice, reduce quality, increase cost, all at the expense of the #AmericanTaxpayer.

Instead of helping @Potus improve the greatest healthcare in the world, @SenKirstenG wants to destroy it. — Mark Susor (@lionsmds) February 10, 2019

There goes millions of jobs. Excellent idea! — Agoldy1957 (@Agoldy1957) February 10, 2019

The Green New Deal will provide unionized government employment for everyone who wants it.

@SenGillibrand leave my insurance alone. I pay for mine and love it. — Keith Lawrence (@keithlawrencejr) February 9, 2019

But I love the hell out of my plan. Saves me thousands of dollars a year, is union owned and operated, and accepted almost everywhere. Why is a democratic hopeful undermining unions and benefits associated with them? Thought they were the champions of the working class? Liars. — Mr. Sarcasm (@6thIstari) February 10, 2019

NO we love our health care plan. Keep your grubby paws off mine!! — Blue (@Carrie91925225) February 9, 2019

It will start a war. If you think our health care is bad right now go there.😡 — Darthmo (@Darthmo5) February 9, 2019

What the hell is wrong with these people? — Noah Daves (@RealDealDaves27) February 9, 2019

Gillibrand is toast. Once she sees the poll on “Medicare for all” going to zero her standing will plummet to zero. If you have good insurance you be a fool to let the government muck it up. — Matt Keefe (@MKeefephot) February 10, 2019

You’d have thought the Democrats would have learned their lesson by now, but no.

