Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he stands with fellow Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) plan to eliminate private insurance in favor of Medicaid-for-all:

Senator Sherrod Brown: “I stand with” Kamala Harris’ call to eliminate private insurancehttps://t.co/iyq71P1jdu pic.twitter.com/yMCBAPWEXP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2019

It’s awkward because as we told you last night, Sen. Kamala Harris no longer agrees with her plan to eliminate all private insurance:

BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) changes her stance on healthcare in under 24 hours after her CNN town hall "As the furor grew," a Harris adviser said "she would also be open to the more moderate health reform plans, which would preserve the industry"https://t.co/8BABosnkk5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

This opens up a perfect opportunity for Sen. Brown to paraphrase former presidential candidate John Kerry with, “I was for Kamala Harris’ plan to socialize all of America’s health care right before I was against it!”

