Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he stands with fellow Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) plan to eliminate private insurance in favor of Medicaid-for-all:

It’s awkward because as we told you last night, Sen. Kamala Harris no longer agrees with her plan to eliminate all private insurance:

This opens up a perfect opportunity for Sen. Brown to paraphrase former presidential candidate John Kerry with, “I was for Kamala Harris’ plan to socialize all of America’s health care right before I was against it!”

