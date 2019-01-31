The curious case of the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett continues to confound, but that hasn’t stopped politicians from weighing in. Smollett’s claim that attackers tied a noose around his neck, for example, led Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker to push their bill that would make lynchings a federal crime.

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib also weighed in on the attack on one of the most famous black and gay men in America and placed the blame fully on the dangerous lies spewing from the right wing. Shocker.

"When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been." The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people. Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

One of the most famous black, gay men in America? AYFKM? https://t.co/8AQuNqWZNM — Matthew Battle (@librab103) January 30, 2019

One of the most famous? What? I keep up with pop culture decently well and I would not know him on the street. Not saying he isn’t well known in some circles, but let’s not pretend he was an American household name prior to the incident. https://t.co/UpKx7NfVwT — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 31, 2019

I literally never heard of this guy until this morning. https://t.co/WZqZI5hVfv — DQ 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) January 30, 2019

Huh … he’s pretty famous now.

Yeesh. It’s almost like he’s living in Palestine or something. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 1, 2019

From this tweet to this headline, they have completely hallucinated all of this. Yet they can only see 'hatred' from us. https://t.co/I3G3BV6RXR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 31, 2019

I'm an openly gay Trump supporter and I get nothing but love and support from Republicans. The "Right wing" you speak of only exists in the minds of rabid Liberals. https://t.co/lx76oiLeXM — David (The Gay Republican) (@GayRepublicSwag) January 31, 2019

The message is clear alright. There is not a single shred of proof to back the claim. As a #gay #conservative the right has done nothing but embrace people like myself while the left continues to spin one lie after another and bash people like me as self loathing f**. #MAGA https://t.co/29TZaHmijU — Rob Andrews (@rdandrews) January 31, 2019

"…dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people…" Wow, not even "far-right". @RashidaTlaib attacks the "right wing" for complicity in "killing & hurting" gay people based on an incident that is still under investigation with few facts known. https://t.co/OGN5hEQ945 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 30, 2019

A bit off kilter. So, @RashidaTlaib (aka @Pottymouth) equates crimes against gay people with the Right. This is not the ONLY option available. Other options:

-evil

-crazy

-misguided

-Lefty

-Right wing-nut (taken)

-more info needed#Think #ByeBye https://t.co/CdX9pcrKnl — Jayesun Sherman (@js4uscongress) January 31, 2019

But his assailants shouted “This is MAGA country” — which would probably get you beaten up in Chicago faster than being black and gay ever would.

It’s a hoax. Also, is he as anti-Semitic as you are? — Gay and Pro-Life (@GayPatriot) January 31, 2019

If he was Jewish, would you care as much? — Grateful 2 Be Free (@grtful2Bfree) January 30, 2019

His dad is, I wonder if she knows that. I'm guessing not lol. — Mary (@MaryandtheTV) January 30, 2019

It's Chicago, lots of people there are not safe — Theresa Kelley💦❄️💦 (@Kelly2Teresa) January 31, 2019

They just need more gun control laws, that’s all.

He is refusing to assist the police in his own investigation. We are now back on accusations=guilt without evidence. — Chris O'Toole (@ChisToole) January 31, 2019

Prediction: this tweet will not age well. — Michelle Sanford (@mwsanford) January 30, 2019

Pro tip: Get a new social media manager. — TheOneMissG (@ginnycain) January 30, 2019

