The curious case of the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett continues to confound, but that hasn’t stopped politicians from weighing in. Smollett’s claim that attackers tied a noose around his neck, for example, led Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker to push their bill that would make lynchings a federal crime.

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib also weighed in on the attack on one of the most famous black and gay men in America and placed the blame fully on the dangerous lies spewing from the right wing. Shocker.

Huh … he’s pretty famous now.

But his assailants shouted “This is MAGA country” — which would probably get you beaten up in Chicago faster than being black and gay ever would.

They just need more gun control laws, that’s all.

