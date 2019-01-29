As Twitchy reported, Obama bro Jon Favreau is no fan of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and his idea to run as an Independent in 2020 — how dare he skip out of the Democratic primaries like that if his ideas are so great? Perhaps it’s because the Democrats are now embracing socialism, and he’s not?

The Obama bros aren’t the only ones targeting Schultz. Hillary Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko has already launched a website called ProtestHoward.com to coordinate protests at his appearances.

First off, we’d disagree with NBC News’ assertion that Schultz’s campaign tease “has gotten off to a very rocky start.” It’s rocked the boats of plenty of Democrats, but it’s also given a choice to those fed up with both parties. Sure, Democrats think they have more to lose as Schultz could siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in 2020, but he doesn’t seem at all bothered.

So the Democrats have about 58 people running for president but all they’re worried about is Howard Schultz maybe running as an independent and spoiling their as-yet-to-be-decided candidate? They do have bigger problems.

