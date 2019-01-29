As Twitchy reported, Obama bro Jon Favreau is no fan of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and his idea to run as an Independent in 2020 — how dare he skip out of the Democratic primaries like that if his ideas are so great? Perhaps it’s because the Democrats are now embracing socialism, and he’s not?

The Obama bros aren’t the only ones targeting Schultz. Hillary Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko has already launched a website called ProtestHoward.com to coordinate protests at his appearances.

How angry are Democrats with Howard Schultz right now?@AdamParkhomenko started a website to help people protest him like that guy last night. "He's as dumb and out of touch as his idiotic indy bid would suggest."https://t.co/os0c4I2eM9 — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) January 29, 2019

Yep! Go to https://t.co/6V4ntzH5pf and find which day he will be in your city for his “book tour” and come out to protest. Pass along to friends, too. https://t.co/SEg2DJx1xC — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2019

First off, we’d disagree with NBC News’ assertion that Schultz’s campaign tease “has gotten off to a very rocky start.” It’s rocked the boats of plenty of Democrats, but it’s also given a choice to those fed up with both parties. Sure, Democrats think they have more to lose as Schultz could siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in 2020, but he doesn’t seem at all bothered.

From the brilliant minds who brought you Hillary 2016… https://t.co/jmE4XehL0O — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 29, 2019

I think the best thing we can do is NOT SHOW UP anywhere he is. Let him sell his nook to an empty audience — RitaMarie (@Rita71959) January 29, 2019

He seemed pretty stunned with last nights protestor. Have to disagree. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 29, 2019

Good. Keep doing this. — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 29, 2019

Its awfully fun watching the left eat itself. — DonMcLubin (@DonMcLubin) January 29, 2019

Stop making me like Howard Schultz. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) January 29, 2019

Go Howard!!!! — BanderasGIF (@GifBanderas) January 29, 2019

If all that stands between Democrats winning and losing is @HowardSchultz, the Democrats are doing something really really wrong. Trying to scare a non-"made" person into not running – that's how mafia operates, not a democracy — Irka (@EthnikMatter) January 29, 2019

Lol. I love all of the “We have to save our democracy” bros losing their minds over someone possibly running for President. Democracy is perfect ONLY when it suits your side, right? Fraud. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) January 29, 2019

lol get a life man — Kristopher Millennial, Soy Enthusiast (@jd_2355) January 29, 2019

So the Democrats have about 58 people running for president but all they’re worried about is Howard Schultz maybe running as an independent and spoiling their as-yet-to-be-decided candidate? They do have bigger problems.

