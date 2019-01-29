And you thought Donald Trump got under Democrats’ skin … turns out he had nothin’ on Howard Schultz!

Schultz has only been publicly considering a presidential run for a few days and liberals are already calling for his head. Obama bro Jon Favreau, for one, can’t understand how Schultz can even think about mounting an independent bid:

None of the explanations coming from Howard Schultz or his advisors answer a very simple question: if he thinks he has a winning message, why can’t he run in the Democratic primary? Why does he get to skip that contest? Just because he’s a billionaire? Would love an answer. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 29, 2019

Yeah, what gives Schultz the right to run as an independent candidate? Shouldn’t he have to clear it with Jon first?

"Why doesn't our party get to decide whether you can run for president or not?" https://t.co/XjgZdkNgVx — neontaster (@neontaster) January 29, 2019

Is he really arguing that only people who can appeal to one of the major party's bases (or just the Democratic Party?) should be able to run for president? https://t.co/eOqsh008J1 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 29, 2019

That’s what it sounds like.

"Get to skip that contest." Unreal. — Gracchus (@Gracchus7) January 29, 2019

Dems won’t be happy until we have a single party model. — Jack Dash (@dash_rice) January 29, 2019

Essentially that’s what this boils down to. Far-leftist tools like Favreau don’t like it when someone threatens to undermine their stranglehold on the Democratic Party.

Maybe because he wants to be an independent? — Chris Hutchings (@hutch_chris) January 29, 2019

Answer: Because the Democratic Party has total lost it's way and should be relabeled as the New Socialist Party. Like me, an #Independent, @HowardSchultz is fiscally conservative and socially liberal and that is just NOT represented by the Democrats of today. — Brendan P Farrell Jr (@BrendanPFarrell) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz — like any potential candidate — is free to run under any political banner he chooses. That’s America for you, and if you don’t like it, Jon, feel free to take your business elsewhere. Lord knows there are other countries that don’t take kindly to more than one political party.

Simply put; he doesn't owe you or Democrats an explanation. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) January 29, 2019

He doesn’t. Though if we’re just asking questions here, how about an answer for this one?