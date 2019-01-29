As Twitchy reported, CNN was kind enough to tee up Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 campaign launch with a town hall hosted by Jake Tapper. Harris didn’t receive much pushback when she proposed such things as eliminating private health insurance altogether and banning all semi-automatic weapons.

It’s pretty obvious that conservatives have no use for a President Harris, but some progressives think she has a lot to answer for from her days as a prosecutor and attorney general of California. So let’s enjoy Harris getting hit from the Left for a change.

The Appeal, a nonprofit criminal justice publication, noted that Harris had no interest in criminal justice reform during the Black Lives Matter era.

Kamala Harris was a tough-on-crime prosecutor in a Black Lives Matter era. @larabazelon: “When progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney & then the state’s attorney general, Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent.” https://t.co/IBVUDrdY0Q — The Appeal (@theappeal) January 22, 2019

The Appeal reports:

Despite her claims of sympathy toward “innocent men framed,” Harris seemed to work hard to keep many of them behind bars, or on death row, unacceptable behavior for any prosecutor, in any era. After a man was exonerated by the Innocence Project and had his conviction overturned, Harris challenged his release, after 13 years in prison, claiming that the man had not produced evidence of his innocence fast enough. In another case, where a prosecutor had falsified an interview transcript to add an incriminating confession, Harris tried to argue that because the false confession was not obtained by force, it did not violate the defendant’s constitutional rights. The judge disagreed. In another case, a prosecutor lied to a jury, and a panel of federal judges asked why such prosecutors were not being charged with perjury, threatening to release names if Harris’s office continued to defend them. Harris only backed down when video of the hearing was released and embarrassed her office. When a “bombshell” report revealed a long-running and unconstitutional jailhouse snitch program and prosecutorial coverup, Harris’s office appealed the removal of the Orange County district attorney’s office from a death penalty case.

And here’s some video that Harris might not want circulating as she launches her campaign as a Democrat:

Kamala Harris laughing about putting poor people of color in jail. pic.twitter.com/2p53B7K882 — Black Rose NYC (@BlackRose_NYC) January 29, 2019

She’s laughing gleefully here about traumatizing entire families with carceral punishment threats. Just send this clip to anyone who tries to pull the “muh progressive prosecutor” card https://t.co/jmexTDLOFd — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 29, 2019

traumatizing? you're being extremely dramatic. parents should send their kids to school, and if they don't, there should be punishment. there are compulsory education laws that require kids to attend school doofus. — CL (@hellofootball11) January 29, 2019

Hey doofus, there was no practice of threatening parents of truant children with jail time until she decided to institute it. Compulsory education laws are generally enforced via non-criminal means. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 29, 2019

She is drunk with power. This is a textbook example of prosecutorial misconduct. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 29, 2019

So she’ll prosecute parents to enforce truancy laws but is against enforcing our existing immigration laws? . . . I’d hate to be on her bad side — c0dysseus (@c0dysseus) January 29, 2019

Even Out Magazine finds Harris’ past stance on transgender prisoners problematic:

Sen. Kamala Harris, who announced her presidential run yesterday, has said she takes “full responsibility” for writing legal briefs that opposed funding surgeries for incarcerated transgender people. https://t.co/ouC8pkoWgV — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) January 22, 2019

She opposed sex-change surgeries for incarcerated transgender people? That doesn’t seem very progressive.

Looks to me like she still insists she was obligated to commit evil — Tiocfaidh ár lá (@OwenRBroadhurst) January 22, 2019

it would be ridiculous for her to try to claim that her chosen actions were not her full responsibility. who else could she blame? — Sue Jeffers (@realsuejeffers) January 22, 2019

We’ll admit we really enjoy seeing some lefties digging into Harris’ past and not liking what they see.

Is there no one good enough to run on the progressive agenda and has broad appeal? — Shock (@Shawk2017) January 22, 2019

Ultimately, we cannot escape the fact that to choose the lesser of two evils is still to choose an evil. It is a truly broken world. — St Johns Criminal Defense Clinic (@stjohnsCDC) January 22, 2019

Here come the Bernie cultists and their purity tests! — thoughtcrime media (@AdamMantine) January 22, 2019

Hater #Bernie buddies (or other Putin tools) on the rampage. — ¡Bill Lenner! (@Bill_Lenner) January 22, 2019

Thanks for helping the @gop you havent learned anything from 2016. — Ron Kaminski (@Rlkaminski) January 22, 2019

Thanks for ignoring the concerns of people affected by her decisions. She isn't the only candidate. — Clayton Barnes (@dclaytonbarnes2) January 22, 2019

She certainly isn’t the only candidate, even if she’s the only one getting media attention — maybe Scott Adams was right and the media’s already picked her as the nominee. But if she’s going to maintain her image as a hard-Left progressive, some image repair might be in order.

Related: