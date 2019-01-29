CNN hosted a town hall with declared presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday night, and one of the topics of discussion was guns and the 2nd Amendment. Harris’ response wasn’t exactly surprising, albeit somewhat ironic:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calls for banning semi-automatic weapons, says they have no place “in a civil society” pic.twitter.com/KR6VRtGjbu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2019

“You can be in favor of the Second Amendment and also understand that there is no reason in a civil society that we have assault weapons around communities that can kill babies and police officers,” Kamala Harris says of guns in America. #HarrisTownHall https://t.co/0EMGUsQFut pic.twitter.com/2CYWVdfYOg — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2019

There’s a whole lot going on there.

She’s gonna confiscate over 300,000,000 guns and kill anyone who resists? This should be interesting. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 29, 2019

Unless Swalwell’s nukes get to ’em first!

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) calls for banning constitutional rights, says they have no place "in a civil society" https://t.co/1tQG0B7K40 — Eric Stout (@StoutGBO) January 29, 2019

It’s always nice when they telegraph their intentions in a very prominent way.

Please, please, PLEASE #dems, nominate this piece of work. 😂 https://t.co/gBAlzAlwJN — Mike in Florida (@pensasoda) January 29, 2019

Aren't those laws already in place? — Keith De Cesare (@KeithJDeCesare) January 29, 2019

Liberal politicians have repeatedly proven that one of their favorite pastimes is proposing more laws for things there are already laws against.

We also got a chuckle out of a lecture about a “civil society” from somebody who more than likely applauded the new end-term abortion law in New York.

#HarrisTownHall Since when did you or your party start caring about killing babies? — John W. Simpson (@Bravehartsfire) January 29, 2019

Kill babies? You guys are a joke — freeman (@cryptofund4) January 29, 2019

Libs like Harris say they want to talk about what should happen in a “civil society,” but obviously there are exceptions to that.