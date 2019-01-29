CNN hosted a town hall with declared presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday night, and one of the topics of discussion was guns and the 2nd Amendment. Harris’ response wasn’t exactly surprising, albeit somewhat ironic:

There’s a whole lot going on there.

Unless Swalwell’s nukes get to ’em first!

It’s always nice when they telegraph their intentions in a very prominent way.

Liberal politicians have repeatedly proven that one of their favorite pastimes is proposing more laws for things there are already laws against.

We also got a chuckle out of a lecture about a “civil society” from somebody who more than likely applauded the new end-term abortion law in New York.

Libs like Harris say they want to talk about what should happen in a “civil society,” but obviously there are exceptions to that.

