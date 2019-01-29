When President Trump first started making rumblings about declaring a national emergency at the border in order to secure funding for a wall without the approval of Congress, a lot of people suggested he be careful; the next time a Democrat was in office, he would almost certainly declare climate change or guns to be a national emergency.

Um, see?

Gun violence is a national emergency — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 11, 2019

As Twitchy reported earlier, the FBI has concluded its investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and found no motive.

FBI concludes its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can't determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people in October 2017. https://t.co/7K5XHQtJrj — The Associated Press (@AP) January 29, 2019

Here’s a stretch, but it certainly wouldn’t be unexpected for a future Democrat president to make that stretch:

Retweet: When there is no known motive, is it safe to assume the obvious that the motive may have been, no more, no less, to kill. Declare national emergency and ban guns. #MarchForOurLives — Peace Advocate (@peaceadvocate16) January 29, 2019

First, the March for Our Lives kids have already discredited themselves by ignoring the many, many failings at Parkland discovered over a year-long investigation and choosing instead to target the NRA exclusively. Second, we don’t think President Trump is going to declare guns a national emergency. And third, a lot of legal gun owners have a motive when brandishing a firearm — it’s called self-defense. So what’s the rationale for taking their guns?

Is this a thing that people think now? That if you just say “it’s a national emergency,” you can do anything afterwards”? Even if it’s not via the established process and/or is factually unconstitutional? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 29, 2019

People have been thinking this (or something substantively similar) since the first Adams Administration. It’s a thing to fight but it’s not new. — Barton Jacka (@bljacka) January 29, 2019

So if Trump declares a national emergency and builds the wall you gonna be cool with that, amirite…???? — 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗟 (@SecritSqrl) January 29, 2019

Nope. On the contrary, I hope the threat of a national emergency for a wall stops and discussion for an immigration and gun control continues. — Peace Advocate (@peaceadvocate16) January 29, 2019

You don't live in reality. — A Conservatarian. (@GrimmaceMain) January 29, 2019

Motive: to protect my life and the lives of my loved ones. Period! — V Sanchez (@loki3640) January 29, 2019

😂🤣 will banning guns end murders? Nope. You’ll never ever take away my rights — NyCSalvini(where is rbg?) (@NySalvini) January 29, 2019

We should make murder illegal. — basic becky (@justanurse25) January 29, 2019

Lmfao — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) January 29, 2019

You “declare a national emergency and ban guns” you will see what s national emergency looks like. — 🌊 + ❌= 🇺🇸 (@SagaciousGringo) January 29, 2019

You want some truth? Truth is, you're not banning guns. ✌️😊 — klarson (@kglarson) January 29, 2019

It'd be a lot more effective to just cut off everyone's fingers when they are born — jeredthechemist (@jeredthechemist) January 29, 2019

Nah, I'm not giving up my right to self-defense. Your other rights are meaningless, after all, if you're dead. — Abolish the Federal Reserve permanently (@hangrymastodon) January 29, 2019

You can’t suspend constitutional rights — That Conservative Tranny (@rsshootinggirl) January 29, 2019

Cars kill and injure thousands more than guns ever will. Where is the biased liberal media outrage? Oh, right. You all drive cars so they can’t be the problem. — Richard Koleber (@fyrfighter1955) January 29, 2019

That's how you start a civil war, and guess which side will one? Hint: the side with the guns — PatsBowHunter34 (@PatsBowHunter34) January 29, 2019

Until Rep. Eric Swalwell steps in with his legit nukes and settles the question for good, that is.

