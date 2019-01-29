The FBI has reportedly closed its investigation of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock after not being able to determine his motive:

From the AP:

“It wasn’t about MGM, Mandalay Bay or a specific casino or venue,” said Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. “It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy.”

This just doesn’t seem believable:

Trending

Maybe this is all there is though?

But the victims do “deserve better than they’re getting”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Las VegasMandalay BayStephen Paddock