The FBI has reportedly closed its investigation of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock after not being able to determine his motive:

FBI concludes its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can't determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people in October 2017. https://t.co/7K5XHQtJrj — The Associated Press (@AP) January 29, 2019

From the AP:

“It wasn’t about MGM, Mandalay Bay or a specific casino or venue,” said Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. “It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy.”

This just doesn’t seem believable:

I know there's a school of thought out there that holds that it doesn't matter why he did it, but…I do not belong to that school. This is disturbing as all hell. https://t.co/TUlIChCpXw — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 29, 2019

There’s no way the smartest and most advanced investigative agency in the world has no inkling about a motive. https://t.co/xVqVfV60me — Tré Goins-Phillips 💻 (@tregp) January 29, 2019

Maybe this is all there is though?

Lots of people continue to assume that he must have had some sort of extremist motivation but the evidence just isn't there for it. I examined the evidence related to a possible right-wing motive and found that it was just too weak; see https://t.co/wCGSQF18YP. https://t.co/ABizFIFJDX — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 29, 2019

But the victims do “deserve better than they’re getting”:

You understand the level of planning and training it takes to pull off something like this? Just the preparation alone is staggering. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 29, 2019

That doesn’t even account for the killing. You think it’s easy to gun down that many people from an elevated position. 9 out of 10 of you couldn’t do it. It takes a lot more than knowing how to flick the safety off and squeeze the trigger. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 29, 2019

This whole thing reeks and the victims of that horrific massacre deserve better than they’re getting. But hey, who has time for that when you’re taking down Roger freaking Stone? That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 29, 2019

