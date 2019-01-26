As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post ran a piece arguing that the partial government shutdown made people realize how much they depend on government, while what it really proved was how much government workers depend on government.

So it’s funny to hear Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, a vocal Trump critic, tweet that he hopes the next president is even more conservative than President Trump has turned out to be.

The next President should be so reliable as a leader that regular people could go a day or two without even thinking about the federal government. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 25, 2019

Welcome to the GOP — Captain Raybs (@RayburnThompson) January 26, 2019

Conservatives used to say this. https://t.co/xZT8hv1hUo — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 26, 2019

You’re right that people shouldn’t have to think about the federal government. Follow the Constitution, protect everyone’s rights equally, and they mostly won’t have to. https://t.co/hoadIq0XVG — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 26, 2019

Better yet, the gov't could be so small to where it matters much much less who the President is. But we all know that's not what you hacks in DC are interested in, now is it? — Drive for Show (@WintonCapPtnrs) January 26, 2019

If you wanted people not thinking about the federal government, you wouldn't be a Democrat. https://t.co/gv2PXPB56x — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 26, 2019

Wouldn't that require a federal government that doesn't affect regular people's everyday lives? Are you coming out for a small limited federal government? Neat. I agree. — Timothy Meads (@Timothy__Meads) January 25, 2019

Says a guy who wants to make the government larger and more intrusive in people's lives… https://t.co/hDGPJBC6i9 — Ben Turner 🇺🇸 (@real_Ben_Turner) January 26, 2019

Yes, let’s make the government your health insurance provider. Medicare for all!

Regular people already do that. https://t.co/h1lfN9LXwh — Steve McCann (@StevMcCann) January 26, 2019

A lot of people in the comments are pining for the days of “no drama” Obama, but we really have to remind them how much the media had to do with that. For example, North Korea was testing nukes all the time during the Obama administration and it didn’t even register except on the seismograph (although President Obama did once send a strongly worded letter to Kim Jong Un).

President Trump, though, sends a stern warning to North Korea and people like the New York Times’ Charles Blow suddenly can’t sleep because they’re scared a nuclear war is imminent.

Say what you want about Obama, but I never once worried about a damned nuclear war… — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 8, 2017

Why is that?

Related: