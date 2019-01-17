As much as we enjoyed the video of Rep. Adam Schiff climbing off the bus that was to take him to his now canceled overseas trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan, we have to admit we like this photo even more.

This even beats the photo of Pelosi sucking on her teeth at the last State of the Union address.

