As much as we enjoyed the video of Rep. Adam Schiff climbing off the bus that was to take him to his now canceled overseas trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan, we have to admit we like this photo even more.
BREAKING: Full cart of luggage has been returned to the halls of congress after @realDonaldTrump cancels @SpeakerPelosi's foreign triphttps://t.co/8yd3DrLsza pic.twitter.com/uSPudMBs0e
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 17, 2019
Photo of the Year™ https://t.co/mgpDnVh03t
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 17, 2019
This even beats the photo of Pelosi sucking on her teeth at the last State of the Union address.
Congress' gift shop has sold out… Time to order more. pic.twitter.com/EIEufOG29K
— Guy Monzeglio (@GuyMonzeglio) January 17, 2019
Have mercy, that's _gotta_ sting, especially him suggesting that if she wants to continue her PR trip, she should fly commercial. Ell. Em. Ay. Oh! pic.twitter.com/qZ1zWOtgfX
— Leslie (@vamplita) January 17, 2019
Where are the buckets of liberal tears
— Gary (@garyalan82) January 17, 2019
That pile of luggage labeled, 'Pelosi' is just her botox
— Marie Arf (@schwingcat) January 17, 2019
— Catherine Siena (@1catherinesiena) January 17, 2019
To give them the full commercial experience they need to lose those bags for about a day and a half.
— Brian Hodges 🇺🇸 (@BrianAHodges46) January 17, 2019
And charge $50 per bag.
— AnthonyZ (@antzamm) January 17, 2019
— jayjar (@JimJarvis3) January 17, 2019
This just made my day 😂 Thanks, Mr. President! MAGA 🇺🇸👍
— Alan Swain (@islandguy0307) January 17, 2019
— phreshoneTX (@phreshoneTX) January 17, 2019
one of the best things @POTUS has done since becoming Pres.
— Dan Sapp (@DanSapp3) January 17, 2019
— Don Lee (@diverdl) January 17, 2019
— SierraSpartan (@SierraSpartan) January 17, 2019
She’s lucky she didn’t have to haul it herself like the rest of us would have to.
— Lyndsay (@Abyssiniancat81) January 17, 2019
Meme worthy.
— joey (@jokimla) January 17, 2019
Well played @POTUS Well played! 🤣🤣🤣
— Christy Juarez (@christyaj) January 17, 2019
— James Russon 🇺🇸 (@Russon93) January 17, 2019
— Seth (@sethr86) January 17, 2019
They should be forced to stay in their offices until deal is made, so they'll need the luggage.
— Michael McClain (@MichaelLMcClai2) January 17, 2019
10 day trip and 14 bags. Wow
— Kenneth Robertson (@kenshawks) January 17, 2019
I love Trump. He is the only one who can deal with these ideologues in Congress.
— Anosike (@latigbo) January 17, 2019
Hilarious
— CleFan (@CleFan9) January 17, 2019
I've never seen luggage do the walk of shame
— Koutroulas (@PKoutroulas) January 17, 2019
Gotta go find a suitable, LARGE picture frame….. 🙂
— F. Hensley (@fredhensley) January 17, 2019
Related:
Now she cares? Trump's decision to ground Pelosi has Andrea Mitchell 'just asking' this question https://t.co/5Uf8Wcwvkn
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 17, 2019