As you know, President Trump, in apparent response to Nancy Pelosi calling on a postponement of his State of the Union address to Congress, canceled a planned trip overseas by Dems (informing them they’re free to fly commercial but will not be allowed to use Air Force planes for transportation during the shutdown). The Democrats were already on a bus when they learned about the cancellation. Among Democrats whose overseas trip ended up only making it around the block was Rep. Adam Schiff, one of Trump’s more vocal opponents in the House:

Have a good trip, congressman? The replies are hilarious:

It’s something else! And here’s a prediction about what Schiff is expected to allege:

LOL.

