As you know, President Trump, in apparent response to Nancy Pelosi calling on a postponement of his State of the Union address to Congress, canceled a planned trip overseas by Dems (informing them they’re free to fly commercial but will not be allowed to use Air Force planes for transportation during the shutdown). The Democrats were already on a bus when they learned about the cancellation. Among Democrats whose overseas trip ended up only making it around the block was Rep. Adam Schiff, one of Trump’s more vocal opponents in the House:

Members including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff getting off the bus in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/G6JMtVCg8h — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 17, 2019

Have a good trip, congressman? The replies are hilarious:

Walk of shame. https://t.co/HNJN7X2BVe — Keep calm and build the wall 😎🇺🇲 (@Manishka78) January 17, 2019

Exit stage left for your happy meal. 😁 https://t.co/kJZxsgAAFS — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) January 17, 2019

Doesn’t he have a memo he needs to correct? https://t.co/79kA9kwzaS — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 17, 2019

Mr. Schiff seems rather annoyed. lol — cr (@propatriots) January 17, 2019

I can’t think of something better than this right now. https://t.co/D9n9bngUDE — Karla 🇺🇸 (@RealKarla1992) January 17, 2019

tbh, This is my favorite video of the day https://t.co/Z1TmlxPwbP — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 17, 2019

It’s something else! And here’s a prediction about what Schiff is expected to allege:

This can only mean Putin hacked the bus https://t.co/4cfM7m3NaX — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 17, 2019

LOL.