As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the House decided they would march over to the Senate to hand-deliver a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell, letting the media tag along to help give the impression that the Senate Majority Leader is afraid of them.

“Where’s Mitch is my question,” said Ocasio-Cortez before her group checked for McConnell in the Republican cloakroom, where naturally he’d be hiding from Democrat members of Congress.

Now Ocasio-Cortez, who just complained about how she’s getting too much attention from the media, is staging #WheresMitch photos that look like the cover of a Nancy Drew mystery. She really tweets more than Trump, doesn’t she?

800,000 workers are missing their paychecks and we’re pushing to get them paid ASAP. We’re here doing our job – the House has voted to reopen government whole or in part several times – so why can’t we find GOP Senators to ask them do theirs? #WheresMitch pic.twitter.com/FogCPg6ayZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 16, 2019

Here’s the full image; that one got cut off a bit. And why is she peering out of the elevator like that? Are they playing paintball or something?

Yeah, that’ll work. Do they seriously have time for this stuff?

Build the Wall. — H Kirsh (@HKirsh1) January 16, 2019

The President told you what you need to do.

If you actually cared you would do it. — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) January 16, 2019

Fund the wall. — Michael Martin (@bluefriction) January 16, 2019

Make a deal and #BuildTheWall — Shuey (@shuey227) January 16, 2019

And the rest of America is missing their wall..fakebronxgirl.. — firefightersflame (@lilgal16) January 16, 2019

Cut the foreign aid budget from $50 billion to $40 billion (some of which builds border walls in other countries), fund the border wall, and open the government. File that under the category of duhh. — phillypuckfan (@phillypuckfan) January 16, 2019

Hmmm… Employees not getting paychecks. Americans being killed and murdered by illegal aliens. I wanna be part of the first group. At least Dems care about them. — Patrick 🇺🇸🎶🇨🇮🖋🎹💥🇺🇸 (@pianoman817) January 16, 2019

No, you're not. Doing your job would be to sit down with @SpeakerPelosi, @SenSchumer, and explain the importance of compromise. Because without compromise, the 800K employees will continue to suffer unnecessarily. Let's see if you're a leader AOC. — Stephen Swift (@stepheneswift) January 16, 2019

This would be cute if it were sixth-grade Student Council. — KRenner (@KRenner2) January 16, 2019

Well, if the staged photo was meant to get people talking, it worked; they’re all talking about where that guy’s eyes were pointed.

Hey @DanRiffle – eyes up, brother! I'm pretty sure Mitch ain't hiding in @AOC's back pocket. — G.B. Marian (@GBMarian1) January 17, 2019

Love the guy behind you staring at your assets. — John link (@LordAsphyxious) January 17, 2019

Look at that guy checking out @AOC booty. — Joshua (@JoshCroyle11) January 16, 2019

Homie looking at that AOC booty — 49er Official GM (@TOMLOS925) January 17, 2019

he ain't never seen nothin' like a Bronx gurl booty! — Michele (@Auntmickawicka) January 17, 2019

Who's the dude checkin' out 'yer butt? — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) January 16, 2019

Someone’s eyes are wandering… 👀 — RaiderNation87 (@RaiderNation87) January 16, 2019

Hey middle guy….Mitch isn't hiding up there. 😂 — Ken Heslip (@kenhes) January 16, 2019

Eyes up, fella. — Friend Of The Jedi ❄️ (@FriendoftheJedi) January 16, 2019

whats mans looking at pic.twitter.com/YYmg9BhXyB — chey (sh-ay) (@coonrepellent) January 16, 2019

We just made that same face.

