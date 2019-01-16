As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the House decided they would march over to the Senate to hand-deliver a letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell, letting the media tag along to help give the impression that the Senate Majority Leader is afraid of them.

“Where’s Mitch is my question,” said Ocasio-Cortez before her group checked for McConnell in the Republican cloakroom, where naturally he’d be hiding from Democrat members of Congress.

Now Ocasio-Cortez, who just complained about how she’s getting too much attention from the media, is staging #WheresMitch photos that look like the cover of a Nancy Drew mystery. She really tweets more than Trump, doesn’t she?

Here’s the full image; that one got cut off a bit. And why is she peering out of the elevator like that? Are they playing paintball or something?

Yeah, that’ll work. Do they seriously have time for this stuff?

Well, if the staged photo was meant to get people talking, it worked; they’re all talking about where that guy’s eyes were pointed.

We just made that same face.

