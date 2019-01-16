Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected as a U.S. Representative from New York, but she’s also trying to affect business on the Senate side as well. AOC and others went to the Senate with a letter for Sen. Mitch McConnell and are trying to get the media to help them give the impression that the Senate Majority Leader is afraid of them:

What Senate leader wouldn’t want to give activists from the opposing party in a different chamber the photo op they were hoping for? *Eye roll*

Trending

If members of the House want to influence business on the Senate side maybe they should have run for the Senate.

It doesn’t look like AOC & company will get the photo/video op they were hoping for today.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezgovernment shutdownMitch McConnell