Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected as a U.S. Representative from New York, but she’s also trying to affect business on the Senate side as well. AOC and others went to the Senate with a letter for Sen. Mitch McConnell and are trying to get the media to help them give the impression that the Senate Majority Leader is afraid of them:

“Where’s Mitch is my question,” says @AOC w other freshmen House members delivering a letter to @senatemajldr asking for a vote on House spending bills pic.twitter.com/ZHAmPGjntS — lesley clark (@lesleyclark) January 16, 2019

“He seems to be running away from us,” – @AOC, as she heads to the Republican cloakroom on the Senate floor looking for Mitch McConnell — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) January 16, 2019

What Senate leader wouldn’t want to give activists from the opposing party in a different chamber the photo op they were hoping for? *Eye roll*

House Dem Freshman members including Katie Hill, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Lauren Underwood went to McConnell’s office in Russell Building & delivered a letter signed by more than 30 Freshman Members urging him to take up & pass House-passed legislation to end the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/O6K7I2hKDS — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) January 16, 2019

After being turned away from McConnell’s office for the second day running, House Dem freshmen now trying to find him on the Senate floor or Senate R cloakroom — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 16, 2019

The House D freshmen are evidently now leaving a note on McConnell’s desk in the chamber — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 16, 2019

And now the House Dems – a smaller group including AOC, Katie Hill, Lauren Underwood- are heading to McConnell’s office in Russell to deliver their letter calling for votes to reopen government. — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 16, 2019

And now they are holding a press conference outside McConnell’s office. They are saying they ran on political activism and are now bringing it to Congress. pic.twitter.com/vFLGjRJLNR — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 16, 2019

If members of the House want to influence business on the Senate side maybe they should have run for the Senate.

I feel sorry for the people who really thought a group of freshmen marching over to the Senate to hand deliver a letter to Mitch McConnell would accomplish their goals https://t.co/DF2SckRx3g — Danny Jativa (@HashtagJativa) January 16, 2019

probably in his leadership office, not his personal office… https://t.co/zqSlAEMgOn — j-dub (@hutchwright) January 16, 2019

It doesn’t look like AOC & company will get the photo/video op they were hoping for today.