Paul Krugman is concerned about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stealing all the attention away from other Democratic freshmen:

To be honest, I'm somewhat uneasy about all the attention @aoc is getting, because a lot of it is obviously for the wrong reasons. She's telegenic and her shocking rise makes a good story; but there are lots of impressive freshmen in this class, and she gets all the attention 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 16, 2019

Since Krugman is a fellow economic luminary and not Joe Lieberman, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t biting his head off about it. Instead, she’s lamenting the pitfalls of being so gosh-darn popular:

I’m uneasy about it too. It’s stressful & scary, but it’s also out of my control, so the best thing I can do is try to focus that attention on the most urgent issues of our time: climate change, good gov, jobs, wages, justice; and highlight the contradictions you explain here. https://t.co/TiQJjetpvG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 16, 2019

She’s uneasy about all the attention she’s getting … she says from the Twitter account she can’t seem to tear herself away from for even two damn minutes.

I could’ve sat there quietly as the far right tore me to shreds (they were guaranteed to do so the moment a woman like me won my primary), or I could fight back+not let them. I chose to define myself instead of allowing them to take that away from me. And that’s why they’re mad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 16, 2019

Thank goodness for America that she’s so stunning and brave. Otherwise we might think she’s trying to play the victim card again.

Not to mitigate the ones who legitimately *are* attacking you over being a woman or POC, but have you considered that one reason the right is so opposed to you is your statement of being a socialist? The right (rightly) believes socialism has no place in America. — Kevin (@themoralskeptic) January 16, 2019

Maybe if she doesn’t want to be criticized, she should stop pushing garbage policies and ignorantly spouting off on subjects she doesn’t understand. And maybe if she doesn’t want to get so much attention, she should ease up on the pathological tweet-whining. Everybody wins!