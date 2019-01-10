As Twitchy reported, CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted a serious self-own Thursday while accompanying the president to the border in McAllen, Texas, noting that he didn’t see anything resembling a national emergency … while standing directly next to a steel fence.

It seemed lost on Acosta that the residents of McAllen he interviewed said they felt safe … considering they live in an area with a steel fence along the border.

It was such an obvious blunder on Acosta’s part that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted her thanks for him doing the White House’s job for them.

Eh, we miss Tony Snow.

When he gets back to Washington, CNN should send Acosta to ask Rep. Ted Lieu why he won’t work to tear down the “first century technology” separating Tijuana and San Diego. If walls are “an immorality,” certainly fences are too.

