As Twitchy told you earlier, Jim Acosta once again made a colossal ass of himself when he attempted to prove that the southern border is “all quiet” and not nearly dangerous enough to warrant a wall … in front of a long stretch of border wall.

Now, self-awareness and shame would dictate that he slink away and go into hiding for a while. But Jim Acosta doesn’t possess either of those things. Which is why he decided to double down:

Nadine has lived in the McAllen area about a decade. She says it’s safe here and hasn’t seen people coming across the border causing crime and mayhem. pic.twitter.com/EIaFAYhHgR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Jose has lived here in the McAllen TX area his whole life. He also tells me it is very safe here. pic.twitter.com/GHRlW8nKf4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Jim. Jim. Did you not just finish declaring “the McAllen TX area of the border” — where you said the steel slats are located — not a “national emergency situation”? Do you not see why McAllen-area residents might feel like things are “very safe” there?

Another local resident confirms that the area, which has a border wall, is safe: https://t.co/ki6HZjvnfx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 10, 2019

Because there is a fence — Jordan Parker (@_jordanparker__) January 10, 2019

Why didn't he give the response to Trump instead of Schumer and Pelosi? https://t.co/bGQbmG8xg2 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 10, 2019

Great question!

Well duh–there's a wall there! Great work Jim on focusing on the effectiveness of physical barriers!!! — Detuex (@ddtrn7) January 10, 2019

Thanks for confirming that walls/barriers work. Top notch reporting. — Rich Rogers (@BURichTX) January 10, 2019

Really great stuff, as always.

Guys, the border's safe. Nadine proclaims. Acosta confirms. https://t.co/7dwmmf12Kr — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 10, 2019

If Jim Acosta didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him.

Because you just showed us the wall that is working. I smell a Pulitzer, Jim! 😀 https://t.co/flgaSocT1U — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 10, 2019

Of course it is!

There

Is

A

Wall. Feel silly yet? https://t.co/4neCRwYqC3 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 10, 2019

He’ll apparently never feel silly enough to pack it in. Which is unfortunate for him, because the longer he sticks around, the worse he looks:

I know someone who had a family friend in McAllen go through their daughter getting kidnapped, raped, and taken to Mexico and held for ransom. Reporters who treat those experiences as if they never happened or as a joke are the absolute worst. https://t.co/jg9oBoyWpk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2019

The case for border barriers is looking pretty sound right about now.

***

