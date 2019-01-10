NBC News has obtained a photo from DHS that shows a steel fence can be sawed through, which everyone with at least a few active brain cells know is possible:

EXCLUSIVE: DHS test of steel prototype for border wall, Trump's preference, showed it could be sawed through. We've obtained a never-before-seen photo. Our report, with @JuliaEAinsley. https://t.co/VfRTSt36mr — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) January 10, 2019

Why the eff does NBC News think this is a dunk? OF COURSE a steel fence can be cut through if you have the right tools and such:

Dumbest article ever. And steel slats are not cut with a conventional saw. Breeches take time giving time for a response. If this is the best you’ve got it’s sad. https://t.co/scvhecIsuS — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 10, 2019

Are you people serious? These tests were conducted by the military & in similar situations we breached wood, steel & concrete barriers But I kinda doubt migrants will be carrying chop saws or c4, or that Border Patrol will just sit by while they do this Get real https://t.co/mWH98jZgjv — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 10, 2019

I mean, how do they think steel workers work with steel? The right kind of saw cuts through steel. https://t.co/0SYDUtc5Dk — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 10, 2019

Steel was invented around 1800 BC. We have known for nearly 4,000 years that steel can be cut through. https://t.co/cTtk7HHeDs — Daniel Bentley (@DJBentley) January 10, 2019

Plus the article even debunks itself:

The story itself notes that the prototype tested was less formidable than the deployed wall would be. Leaving that aside, yes, all physical barriers can be breached or surmounted with sufficient effort. And yet we still build them. Why? https://t.co/jxkQpV4hFP — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2019

And why does NBC News think this is actually something new?

years ago in Nogales I saw a guy whose job – every day – was to weld the holes that had been cut in the border wall the night before. always wanted to go back and do a story on him. https://t.co/kuVg8Grqwg — briandonohue (@briandonohue) January 10, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu, however, has a particularly dumb take on all of this:

The wall is 1st century technology. The below is what can happen when you use 1st century technology in the 21st century. Democrats support border security. That's why we oppose the wall across the border. It is inefficient and makes us less safe.#ThursdayThoughts https://t.co/jKd6ltjPck — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2019

It gets worse:

Are you looking at the same picture I am with the hole in the wall? There are much better ways to stop illegal immigration than with 1st century technology. That's why it makes us less safe because we should be using 21st century technology instead. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2019

In other words, a hole in the fence shows why a fence won’t work to stop illegal immigration, which is why we need no fence at all. Brilliant. We asked Rep. Lieu about current fencing in place, and he’s somehow OK with 1st Century technology:

should the fence come down between San Diego and Tijuana? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 10, 2019

No, and I also support giving funds to repair it because all these structures require maintenance. That's why I have repeatedly said I could consider a wall/fence in some other places in the context of a larger immigration bill. But we can't do this in a shutdown. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2019

In other words, 1st Century technology is great as long as DACA is included in the deal. What a clown show.

And we eagerly await steel expert Rosie O’Donnell to weigh in on how SAWS CAN CUT STEEL (Note: we forgot just how stupid everyone at The View sounded when talking about 9/11–wow, that’s bad):

"Fire can't melt steel" – Rosie O'Donnell

Fahrenheit 9/11 – Michael Moorehttps://t.co/hduXy3Evd4 — InExemplum (@inexemplum) October 31, 2018

***