There’s not much to say about this video of California Rep. Jackie Speier and Rep. Jared Huffman picking up garbage during the government shutdown. We mean, we’re glad they found something productive to do with their time since they’re still getting paid, but how do you reckon all of those TV cameras happened to be there?

And why did Huffman wear a suit and tie to pick up garbage?

.@RepSpeier & @RepHuffman, two California Democrats, deliver trash they say they helped pick up at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area to the White House. They claim it is “Trump’s trash,” because it’s not being picked up due to the government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/c630JYi1dp — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) January 8, 2019

We played the video in slow motion and counted seven professional-grade TV cameras recording two members of Congress carrying a trash can down the sidewalk. So this is the shutdown? We can live with it.

Maybe they should head to San Francisco and clean up the used hypodermic needles and human feces from the sidewalks.

Interesting how all the media showed up just in time to capture this spontaneous humanitarian effort to help society. 🙄 — Fresh Picked Pearls (@freshpiktpearls) January 8, 2019

Idiots — Chris O'Connor (@Heavysr) January 8, 2019

This is what fools look like. Go to work and fix the problem. — Kevin Harley 🇺🇸 (@KevinHarley5) January 8, 2019

The most stupidest thing I've seen on Twitter in a long time. Congrats. Acting like 11 year olds whose brother made a mess in their basement and you're bringing it up to show Mommy. Worry about your own pathetic mess of a state. 🤦‍♀️ — Kycomommy (@Kycomommy1) January 8, 2019

Maybe you should pick up the poop on the sidewalk and deliver it to the governor. — Stephen Kravchuk (@KravchukStephen) January 8, 2019

The most work they will do all year. — Tangier (@tangytangier) January 8, 2019

How many HIV and HepC contaminated needles, I wonder. — Petra (@Truthskr72) January 8, 2019

I bet they didn't pick up trash when obama shut down the government in 2016. — Blondeplorable (@blondeplorable) January 8, 2019

This isn’t even the first time Huffman and Speier have tried this stunt. At least he thought to wear appropriate clothing that time:

.#TrumpShutdown is causing trash to literally pile up in our #nationalparks. Glad to join @RepSpeier yesterday in doing our small part to pick up #trumptrash.@realDonaldTrump must end this callous shutdown now #protectourparks pic.twitter.com/5VjOuuGqDg — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 6, 2019

