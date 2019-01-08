There’s not much to say about this video of California Rep. Jackie Speier and Rep. Jared Huffman picking up garbage during the government shutdown. We mean, we’re glad they found something productive to do with their time since they’re still getting paid, but how do you reckon all of those TV cameras happened to be there?

And why did Huffman wear a suit and tie to pick up garbage?

We played the video in slow motion and counted seven professional-grade TV cameras recording two members of Congress carrying a trash can down the sidewalk. So this is the shutdown? We can live with it.

Maybe they should head to San Francisco and clean up the used hypodermic needles and human feces from the sidewalks.

This isn’t even the first time Huffman and Speier have tried this stunt. At least he thought to wear appropriate clothing that time:

 

