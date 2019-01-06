Rep. Jared Huffman says he is ready to end the government shutdown.
Does that mean he’s going to work with Republicans and President Trump to fund a wall?
Nope, he’s taking out the trash.
.#TrumpShutdown is causing trash to literally pile up in our #nationalparks. Glad to join @RepSpeier yesterday in doing our small part to pick up #trumptrash.@realDonaldTrump must end this callous shutdown now #protectourparks pic.twitter.com/5VjOuuGqDg
— Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 6, 2019
How is this even serious?
— Rick Duncan☘️ (@FedSocLawProf) January 6, 2019
Seriously you need the government to get someone to take the trash out? https://t.co/lMg1j7cYni
— Nicholas Huber 🍆 (@hubbernuggets) January 6, 2019
LOOK AT ME!
You want a pat on the back for picking up trash? LOL https://t.co/kMAiJinfva
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 6, 2019
Grandstanding showboater who doesn't care about USA Security https://t.co/F6p2Di9bzV
— ❌CaryAnne Stephens🇺🇸 (@KaryannStevens) January 6, 2019
Then help end the #DemocratShutDown @RepHuffman .. fund the wall and help get Americans back to work.. at #NationalParks and more.. https://t.co/bZ1mCSBwAy
— Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) January 6, 2019
Literally, ALL they have to do is fund a mechanism to secure the border, and the shutdown comes to an end right then.