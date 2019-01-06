Rep. Jared Huffman says he is ready to end the government shutdown.

Does that mean he’s going to work with Republicans and President Trump to fund a wall?

Nope, he’s taking out the trash.

How is this even serious?

Literally, ALL they have to do is fund a mechanism to secure the border, and the shutdown comes to an end right then.

