As Twitchy very recently reported, actress Amber Tamblyn suggested that it’s pretty much futile for any woman to believe she can be elected president, rattling off a list made up exclusively of Democratic 2020 hopefuls, of course.

She did amend her tweet an hour and a half later, though, when support for Republican Nikki Haley began pouring in. Does Amy Klobuchar have a chance? No. But Haley?

They will say the same thing about Haley, you guys. Or any conservative woman. You’ll see. History repeats itself. And history has always hated women of all kinds. Always. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2019

Oh, we’re certain liberal outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post already have hit pieces started just in case Haley decides to run, but they’ll almost certainly ignore that she’s a woman (as they do with Republican women) and hit her on her hateful, far-right policies.

By the way, Haley on Wednesday announced that she has a new Twitter handle now that she’s no longer ambassador to the United Nations.

Thanks to so many friends who have refollowed me on Twitter. Please retweet to your friends to now follow me on @nikkihaley. There will be lots to discuss in 2019! #USStrong ❤️🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 2, 2019

Check out the replies to this tweet.

Hope you will become the first female president of the USA. Good luck! — F.G. SYVERTSEN (@FGSYVERTSEN) January 2, 2019

Thank-you for your service and may I add…the U-S still needs your voice. — Tom Benson (@Tombenson1) January 2, 2019

Nikki, are you going to be a Presidential Candidate for GOP in 2020? That's the only question in public's mind rest is pedestrian stuff trotted as fillers by media!!! — BetterWorld (@HelloCrandil) January 2, 2019

Will do- retweeted! Would love a follow back, @nikkihaley! — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 2, 2019

Run for president in 2020, the Republican Party needs to be saved — Dean Rizzo (@DeanRizzo) January 2, 2019

Let's discuss 2020. — Ge🎉rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 2, 2019

Nikki I and I’m sure many others are wondering what your plans are moving forward. You’ve had to-date an amazing political career. My assumption is that you will not retire from politics and I think you know it, it’s running for President 2020. The polls favor you immensely. — Michael Felberbaum (@Trailmad) January 2, 2019

I am not even American and I think you would make a great President! — Darrell Farnsworth (@translunarmusic) January 2, 2019

You represented our country and yourself in an extraordinary manner for the last 2 years. Thanks for your service. If you decide to run for President one day – you've got my vote! — LeadingMarines (@LeadingMarines) January 2, 2019

Semper Fi! — Ghost (@FullPatchMember) January 2, 2019

Give me a shout when you form your exploratory committee. I would welcome the opportunity to help. — Lee King (@leekingjr) January 2, 2019

Please run for president. — Ray Jasso (@rayjasso2) January 2, 2019

As a Canadian, I thank you for your strong support for all that is right and fair and your calling out all the biased, one sidedness at the U.N. I am proud to follow @nikkihaley — Harold Seidel (@hs1964) January 2, 2019

Thank you for everything you've done for our Country! I hope that you run in 2020! — Nathan Bosiak (@NBosiak) January 3, 2019

Hope you run for president in the future! — Chiclette Sucep (@chiclettesucep) January 3, 2019

Nikki Haley 2024!!! — Andrew Myers (@AndyM1412) January 2, 2019

President Haley 2024 !!! — Alan Schulte (@ALSHD) January 2, 2019

2020, Nikki. I’d flip to vote for you in a split second. — Jamey (@Olmedic) January 2, 2019

You've a great impression around the globe,You're an ideal politician for many in India.

India would love to see you as Trump's successor

India loves Nikki — mohinder kaushik (@mohinderkaushi2) January 2, 2019

Soon to be President Haley — Tj (@1Average_guy) January 2, 2019

Be blessed for your courage to stand for the truth. Sending you best wishes and love from Tel Aviv. Enjoy your time off and please return to make the world a better place. 🙏🇮🇱🇺🇸 — amos nachum (@mosfoodographer) January 2, 2019

Let’s talk about 2024😎!!!! — Billy Ramsey (@Billy_Ramsey77) January 2, 2019

Thanks for everything you’ve done so far. Can’t wait to see your announcement for ‘24. — Rob Lakey (@rob_lakey) January 2, 2019

Keep up the great work you started. To our future POTUS, I hope the new year treats you and yours to the best ones to come. — StormnNorm ن (@stormnnorm) January 2, 2019

actually first time following you and always admired you from Canada. East Indian heritage who excelled in the world of politics. Quite admirable really THX Paul — paul taylor (@paultaylor47) January 2, 2019

YOU WERE AMAZING…. UN, all the way. Hope your story only gets better. — John P. Baker (@mabachelors) January 2, 2019

Trump/Haley 2020 Haley/____2024 — Hopp (@_BigHopp_) January 2, 2019

Pleaseeee be Trumps VP in 2020 and run for president in 2024! — Nathan Leed (@NateLeed98) January 2, 2019

Great Job!! Now do the Presidency!

🇺🇸🙋‍♀️#NikkiHaley2020 — jennell james 🇺🇸🕆⛾ (@jennelljames) January 2, 2019

She's running. — Pallas Tweet (@PallasTweet) January 2, 2019

Thank you, Madam President 2024. — From Hebron. (@keithfhamilton) January 2, 2019

I am just waiting for that tweet saying you are running for president — Gabe Cavebear Kubiak (@Kubiakg83) January 2, 2019

I really like you. I think you could be the next POTUS if you wanted to be. Seriously, you should write a book and help the world understand Trump. The media likes you. I can envision you on TV and your book everywhere. It's a complex world that needs your perspective. — purpletrader1 (@purpletrader1) January 2, 2019

Just waiting for your presidential candidate announcement. #ReasonIFollow — Stephen Hall (@StocksAllUp) January 2, 2019

Here’s a woman who has huge support — will the Democrats cross the aisle to help elect America’s first woman president?

Of course not. They tear down conservative women, so just keep crying about Hillary Clinton and making more excuses for why she lost in 2016.

