Elizabeth Warren’s announcement of an exploratory committee looking about a likely 2020 run for the Democrat nomination has brought with it some people saying she’s too “unlikeable” to be elected, which of course has the “sexist” card being tossed onto the table very early on in the 2020 election cycle:

Not only is “unlikable” a particularly gendered adjective in politics—it is just a strange and conclusory word for reporters to apply to a candidate.

I think it’s fine to look at favorability ratings, as we do for Trump and other politicians every day. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) January 2, 2019

FWIW, it also seems to me that @natashakorecki’s piece does a good job of “problematizing” the “likeability” issue in all its complexities, including how it is a gendered stereotype, and why it is a political obstacle—which it is. https://t.co/pJRLMmFFKW — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) January 2, 2019

However, actress Amber Tamblyn (“Inside Amy Schumer,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) says that it’s pretty much futile for any woman to believe she can be elected President of the United States:

America: Of COURSE we want a woman president, just not that woman, Hillary Clinton. Warren: How about me? America: Problematic. Harris: How about me? America: Nah. Gillibrand: How about me? America: Still Nah. Klobuchar: How about me? America: New phone who dis — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2019

But what about Republican women, such as Nikki Haley? Tamblyn responded to that after just those kinds of replies:

They will say the same thing about Haley, you guys. Or any conservative woman. You’ll see. History repeats itself. And history has always hated women of all kinds. Always. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2019

But if liberals are against a conservative woman running for president, we’re guessing they won’t accept “sexism” as a reason for their opposition.

Point us to your tweets supporting Carly Fiorina in 2016. https://t.co/S0LBJoM5su — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2019

And liberals no doubt wouldn’t accept “sexism” as a reason they’d oppose somebody like Nikki Haley ever running for president:

Looking forward to your unconditional support of Nikki Haley for President. https://t.co/3Mwb0Jjnhy — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2019

Ha! Yeah, we’ll wait for it.

You will, Amber. Not sure who "they" is. But we won't. https://t.co/XJOMDSqIAO — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 2, 2019

Nah, literally all conservatives I know would vote for Nikki Haley. Sorry to break it to you: Hillary Clinton just sucks. https://t.co/TPDBnUU5lM — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 2, 2019

No lmao, we love Nikki Haley, she would make a great president. https://t.co/lrZJuEzMw3 — William Beckman (9-6) (24-12) (@willisahill) January 2, 2019

I beg to differ. The amount of support for @NikkiHaley running for office is astounding. https://t.co/jvceO6GdZu — Brenden Montry (@brenden_rm) January 2, 2019

If Haley puts her hat in the ring, tomorrow. I would sign up to volunteer, as soon as her site is up. https://t.co/hp9n6Uqgr2 — Maveríko (@TheMaverick21) January 2, 2019

Republicans nominated a woman as VP. You people mocked her incessantly. https://t.co/hp9n6Uqgr2 — Maveríko (@TheMaverick21) January 2, 2019

Except it wasn’t us who hated Palin. It was you. It wasn’t us who hated Bachmann, or Haley, or Sanders, or Fiorina. It was you. This is just laziness. https://t.co/suJPv92GGE — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 2, 2019

So it’s settled then:

Well looks like @nikkihaley will win 90% of the vote when she runs now that democrats are on board https://t.co/qWf8RQMMQQ — David (@david_ohhhh) January 2, 2019

LMAO! Yeah, just wait and see someday.