No, poll frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders haven’t yet done livestreams from their kitchens, and frankly, we don’t know from which of his kitchens Sanders would be broadcasting.

But after announcing her exploratory committee earlier in the day, Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off a livestream on Instragram from her kitchen, where she wrenched open a bottle of beer.

Elizabeth Warren, opening a beer on Instagram live as she reflects on the day she announced she would be running for president. pic.twitter.com/EqZtWoa2ur — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 1, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is on Instagram live cooking dinner and drinking a beer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is picking our next president. We just don’t know it yet. pic.twitter.com/Yuv6rzBGx5 — David Catanese (@davecatanese) December 31, 2018

Who opens a beer hand down like that? She’s going to shred her hand. https://t.co/JgOK8lbhVm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 1, 2019

Who bandaged her hand after she sliced it open on the bottle trying to uncap it that way? She's just like us… only she can't open a Beer. https://t.co/TlTRBobpGU — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 1, 2019

"HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW NORMAL PEOPLE?" https://t.co/C9DbKH3Ehl — Nathan Wurtzel (slight return) (@NathanWurtzel) January 1, 2019

And don’t forget last month, when No. 3 Beto O’Rourke was “making people horny” by cutting steak on Instagram. Add Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live streaming from her kitchen, and you’ve got a pretty good picture of what 2019 is going to look like in the Democrat Party.

The 2020 Dem primary is gonna be like a season of Top Chef America pic.twitter.com/cCni8gMC6m — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 1, 2019

Nice.

*Inside DNC strategy meeting* "What can we do to better our outreach" "Guys I got it, every one needs to cook on insta live to get the youths." — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 1, 2019

More like a season of Chopped. — Unique Contrarian (@LDWhitmire) January 1, 2019

It's going to be awkward when the judges tell Warren she's been chopped. https://t.co/4t6J0RTg1i — BT (@back_ttys) January 1, 2019

Which candidate will go on the chopping block this week?

Commander in Chef. https://t.co/I0elR2NazK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 1, 2019

I remember when Kavanaugh’s balls got busted for drinking beer. https://t.co/Y9Op5z5BhW — Dirk Hardpec (@bone_crudmeal) January 1, 2019

Ok that’s a good tweet — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) January 1, 2019

I’m literally crying — chels (@thefunnymuggle) January 1, 2019

Do democrats all get allocated the same kitchen cabinetry? — Really! (@marksgreatest) January 1, 2019

More like Bottom Chef Venezuela — Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) January 1, 2019

Too many cooks, as usual for the Dems lately — The Holy C(++) (@audiodiscovideo) January 1, 2019

Get ready to feel the burn in the kitchen. #Bernie2020 — bramdavis (@bramdavis1) January 1, 2019

Come on Bernie, get that webcam hooked up and make us a sammich.

Three stooges right there — Brandon (@BKBranflakes) January 1, 2019

This is already so pathetic — Rob (@its0003andim) January 1, 2019

Iron Chef Cuba: Leftist edition. All dishes must be made vegan, green sustainable and be locally sourced, and may not have any appropriation whatsoever. Points will be added for any chef who connects the dish to the border crisis or the Mueller investigation. — Murphy's Law (@frum_reaganite) January 1, 2019

Oh good lord…. 😬 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) January 1, 2019

