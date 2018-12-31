No, poll frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders haven’t yet done livestreams from their kitchens, and frankly, we don’t know from which of his kitchens Sanders would be broadcasting.

But after announcing her exploratory committee earlier in the day, Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off a livestream on Instragram from her kitchen, where she wrenched open a bottle of beer.

And don’t forget last month, when No. 3 Beto O’Rourke was “making people horny” by cutting steak on Instagram. Add Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live streaming from her kitchen, and you’ve got a pretty good picture of what 2019 is going to look like in the Democrat Party.

Nice.

Which candidate will go on the chopping block this week?

Come on Bernie, get that webcam hooked up and make us a sammich.

