Like we said, we knew the moment the Washington Post put out a tweet saying that a 7-year-old had died while in Border Patrol custody that the hot takes would be coming in fast and thick. Never mind that anyone who actually clicked the link in the tweet and read the story realized that the U.S. did everything it could to save the girl, who was deathly ill by the time the Border Patrol found her in the desert.

We missed this take from a couple of days ago by Representative-elect Rashida Tlaib, and we’re kind of glad we did because that’s two days we were able to live without being as outraged as we are now. How cloying is this, not to mention deceptive?

Your face tears into me. The adults in our country failed you. My son is 7 too. He would have hugged & played w/ you. You died while my country imprisoned you. Your death has burned a fire in me that will not stop until every child is free. You are my daughter forever Jakelin. pic.twitter.com/8RIWOGFdqC — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 16, 2018

“You died while my country imprisoned you?” She died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in El Paso, with her father by her side, where she was airlifted for emergency treatment.

“The adults in our country failed you?” Tell that to the doctors and nurses who tried desperately to save her life. Or the helicopter pilot. Or even the agents who brought her in out of the desert. Maybe her father failed her when he informed Border Patrol agents that he and his daughter had no health problems.

The adults in OUR country? In OUR COUNTRY??? The adults in OUR country took her to the hospital. American strangers tried to save her life, while her own father didn’t give her food or water for a week. https://t.co/9E9VnUIcMF — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 18, 2018

I saw an update that her father said she couldn’t eat or drink during their trip because she was sick, and she died of sepsis. It looks like if she had been treated way before they got to the US she could have been saved. — ChrisPacknett (@cpack65) December 18, 2018

He seems to be changing his story after lawyers have talked to him. Big surprise. Poor little girl. — bonnie (@bonnieshouses) December 18, 2018

Yep. The family has retained attorneys and the father’s story has morphed a little bit.

The child was air lifted to a local hospital…and still passed away…the failure and the misinformation of the parent is ridiculous… — Robbie🇺🇸 (@BigOhRob) December 18, 2018

This is true! Americans stepped up. But Dems, Libs and Anarchists willfully ignored this to spew their crap. It’s who they are. It’s what they do. — Michael Green (@MichaelGreen77) December 18, 2018

It should be criminal to use a minor who died for political purposes — Joe Zitarelli (@JoeZitarelli) December 18, 2018

Using her death for political gain is unseemly. Especially when she died of sepsis. — Irish Santa (@bctswg) December 19, 2018

Doesn’t fit the narrative. Can’t blame Trump if the father is held responsible. — Rsogie (@Rsogie) December 19, 2018

Yep, and Jim Carrey has already blamed her death on “medical neglect” and “Trump’s sadism.”

How long was she in custody before she was taken to the hospital? — jeremiah oldfather (@jeremiaholdfath) December 19, 2018

Within 12 hours of being in custody EMS had been called and she died shortly after with findings of liver failure and swelling of the brain. — Dr. Kevin M. Hay (@kevinhay77) December 19, 2018

So she was imprisoned when she died. That’s the lesson here.

Her father said she would not eat for days… probably because she was already suffering from a raging infection. He father missed all the signs and signed her in as fine. That is why there was delayed treatment. No one in the USA is at fault for that child’s death. — Ginny (@ginkates) December 18, 2018

Shhhh, keep it down. The US citizens that tried to save her life after her father neglected her doesn't fit the mold for the left. — David Gajeske (@Gajeske) December 19, 2018

She had sepsis. No one dies from sepsis in the time frame proposed and no one dies of dehydration in that time frame either. Her father killed her by bringing her here instead of seeking medical care in Mexico. — Rick Baker (@RickBaker58) December 19, 2018

The US did not give her sepsis. She had to be sick for days during her journey, before she even got here. Her own country failed her, parents failed her, whoever organized this caravan failed her, the human traffickers failed her. — Theresa Stuppiello (@teestuppiello) December 18, 2018

Her own father even said that he had no complaints with how she was treated. The spin the likes of Tlaib, Ocasio, and others are putting on this is downright despicable but not surprising. — CJ Cole (@cjc563) December 18, 2018

And Ocasio-Cortez eagerly retweeted the lie that the girl died alone in a holding cell — a complete fabrication. Because the new breed of young Democrats will seize any opportunity to prove what a horrible country this is.

Using a child to further rashida Tlaib's politics… Enough of this — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) December 19, 2018

@RashidaTlaib. You have taken the truth and corrupted it with a story in your head that is make believe. If this is any example of your critical thinking skills and how you process facts then it should worry our country to have you represent us. Go get some therapy immediately. — Frank McGovern Jr (@FrankMcG38) December 18, 2018

But Jakelin’s her daughter forever. To exploit for political purposes whenever it suits her.

F**k you and your non stop America bashing. Her irresponsible dad killed her and America did everything it could to save her. You and @Ocasio2018 do nothing but bash this nation. Why dont you both move to your socialist Utopia in Venezuela? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 17, 2018

