We first saw the story of the 7-year-old who died in Border Patrol custody come across Twitter Thursday night, and it made us sad for two reasons: first, obviously, an innocent little girl had died, and second, we knew the period before her death was turned into a political dunking contest would last about as long as people remembered the names of the kids shot and killed in Parkland.

After the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Karol Markowicz wrote in National Review that conservatives never get to mourn; they must always be on the defensive because everything bad that happens is because they’re standing in the way of liberal utopia. And of course, we knew that was coming in this case, too … but we really just wanted even one hour to mourn this poor little girl before the pile-on started.

Erika Andiola, a Twitter-verified “proud undocumented & unafraid Mexican-American” and “intersectional feminist” (what documents did she use to verify her identity to Twitter, we wonder) decided to tug some heartstrings by placing the little girl where she’d never been.

Huh, the Washington Post report didn’t mention that. She not only died in the hielera, but alone as well?

According to the report, she was life-flighted to Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso, where she was “was revived” from cardiac arrest brought on by days of starvation and dehydration. “However, the child did not recover and died at the hospital less than 24 hours after being transported,” CBP said.

So, no, she didn’t die in a holding facility. She died in a hospital after doctors tried to undo days of damage to her system.

Hey, but facts didn’t keep Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from retweeting it to her followers.

Also a bit curious to call air-conditioned facilities with blankets, food, running water, sanitation, and shelter “inhumane” compared to the open desert.

Wonder how the Border Patrol agents and doctors at Providence Children’s Hospital like hearing that they let the little girl die alone in a holding cell? When is NBC News going to tell her father that she died alone in a holding cell and that he wasn’t actually by her side at the hospital?

Probably about as soon as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deletes her retweet and corrects it.

