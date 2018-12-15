We first saw the story of the 7-year-old who died in Border Patrol custody come across Twitter Thursday night, and it made us sad for two reasons: first, obviously, an innocent little girl had died, and second, we knew the period before her death was turned into a political dunking contest would last about as long as people remembered the names of the kids shot and killed in Parkland.

After the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Karol Markowicz wrote in National Review that conservatives never get to mourn; they must always be on the defensive because everything bad that happens is because they’re standing in the way of liberal utopia. And of course, we knew that was coming in this case, too … but we really just wanted even one hour to mourn this poor little girl before the pile-on started.

Erika Andiola, a Twitter-verified “proud undocumented & unafraid Mexican-American” and “intersectional feminist” (what documents did she use to verify her identity to Twitter, we wonder) decided to tug some heartstrings by placing the little girl where she’d never been.

Her name was Jakelin Caal. Her and her dad were seeking asylum in the U.S. She died alone in the hielera. These inhumane facilities, commonly known as “hieleras,” or iceboxes, is what the Border Patrol uses to hold migrants, including children, for days. #JusticeforJakelin pic.twitter.com/dAfsHwzjDR — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) December 15, 2018

Huh, the Washington Post report didn’t mention that. She not only died in the hielera, but alone as well?

According to the report, she was life-flighted to Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso, where she was “was revived” from cardiac arrest brought on by days of starvation and dehydration. “However, the child did not recover and died at the hospital less than 24 hours after being transported,” CBP said.

So, no, she didn’t die in a holding facility. She died in a hospital after doctors tried to undo days of damage to her system.

Hey, but facts didn’t keep Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from retweeting it to her followers.

This was retweeted by incoming Congresswoman @Ocasio2018. Anyone who did even 30 seconds of research would know this is a blatant lie. The little girl died at a hospital. She was never held in such a facility. These people are despicable liars. https://t.co/CV6gNqMlxr — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 15, 2018

Also a bit curious to call air-conditioned facilities with blankets, food, running water, sanitation, and shelter “inhumane” compared to the open desert.

From an @NBCNews report, "She was revived twice by emergency workers and then transported by air to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died of cardiac arrest with her father by her side." A tragic story. However I do not believe she died alone in the hielera. — Nocturne (@karlim33) December 15, 2018

Also, at the first area she was held at, the migrants had access to food and water. She was already beyond the point of help. Her father made choices at every point along the way that caused this. — A W (@Easterngirl77) December 15, 2018

This is an abject lie about the events, and for @Ocasio2018 to retweet this in ignorance of the facts should be held up as a warning about those politicizing these stories.

If you have to lie you do not have authority on the issue. https://t.co/VjtNMYto5d — Brad Slager – Chasing Turbo Man 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) December 15, 2018

Wonder how the Border Patrol agents and doctors at Providence Children’s Hospital like hearing that they let the little girl die alone in a holding cell? When is NBC News going to tell her father that she died alone in a holding cell and that he wasn’t actually by her side at the hospital?

Probably about as soon as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deletes her retweet and corrects it.

Related: