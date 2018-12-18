Bump stocks came to the general public’s attention after the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting at a country music concert that killed 58; until then they were a relatively obscure accessory known only to gun buffs, but suddenly they were targeted for a blanket ban, and President Donald Trump tweeted that he wasn’t opposed to bump stocks being outlawed.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced a new federal rule which will reclassify bump stocks as machine guns, effectively making them illegal to possess.

Stephen Gutowski of the Washington Free Beacon has more.

We can take or leave bump stocks, but it’s a tricky precedent when something you owned legally today makes you a criminal tomorrow if you haven’t disposed of it or surrendered it to authorities.

We’re not the gun experts that Gutowski is, but yeah, that description of how bump stocks work doesn’t sound correct at all.

But like he said, a bump stock facilitates multiple pulls of the trigger; it in no way turns a semiautomatic rifle into a machine gun.

It’s kind of like that attempted ban of “assault weapons” that Deerfield, Ill. passed that would have required gun owners to hand over their legally purchased firearms to authorities or be fined $1,000 a day.

Congress was supposed to do something about it, but Congress doesn’t do much these days.

Like we said above, he was fine with the idea. Here’s his tweet from March:

It’s one instance where he kept his word, but we’re not sure if it’s a good precedent for law-abiding gun owners.

