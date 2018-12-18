As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump followed through on a promise he made this spring to reclassify bump stocks as machine guns, thus making them illegal to possess.

Our question then was, just how close are we getting to confiscation, if something that was purchased legally suddenly becomes illegal to possess? The Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski continued his thread from earlier after speaking with someone at the Justice Department.

Gutowski writes:

When asked how the DOJ plans to enforce the new ban, officials said they had no broad enforcement plans and would consider cases as they come up.

“We have no plans to go door to door nor do we have the resources,” a senior official told reporters. “The Department of Justice primarily relies on voluntary compliance by citizens. Most firearms owners are law-abiding citizens. We anticipate compliance with the law. Those who choose not to comply with the law we will investigate on a case-by-case basis. There is not a blanket plan here.”

When asked why the DOJ believes the confiscation of bump-stocks without compensation is in compliance with the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on taking lawful property from Americans without fair compensation, the DOJ officials referred reporters to the rule’s explanation. The rule itself claims the government can take previously legal property so long as it is dangerous and taking it serves a public safety interest.

Again, like we said earlier, we can take or leave bump stocks, but apparently, there’s no plan on how to enforce the new rule, and — not that this sets a bad precedent or anything — the government can take your property if doing so serves a public safety interest.

We know we feel safer now.

So we’re not the only ones who thought that. Wait until Moms Demand and Everytown hear Trump is all for the seizure of dangerous property.

What does the NRA have to say about this?

There doesn’t seem to be much common sense behind this bit of common-sense gun reform.

