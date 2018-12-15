Maybe we’re just being petty, but we’re still wanting to hear from Hillary Clinton’s IT guy Bryan Pagliano, who eventually stopped pleading the Fifth and just started ignoring congressional subpoenas altogether, as well as Paul Combetta, the guy who — oops! — ran BleachBit on Hillary’s server after it had been subpoenaed.

Yes, we’d really like to hear about those missing emails, and now we’re also curious about some 19,000 texts between the FBI’s Paul Strzok and Lisa Page that the Office of the Inspector General recovered and President Trump tweeted about Saturday:

Wow, 19,000 Texts between Lisa Page and her lover, Peter S of the FBI, in charge of the Russia Hoax, were just reported as being wiped clean and gone. Such a big story that will never be covered by the Fake News. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The Federalist reported earlier this week that the Department of Justice destroyed the missing texts before the inspector general could review them.

DOJ Destroyed Missing Strzok/Page Texts Before IG Reviewed Them https://t.co/BbEEafIyZP — The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 15, 2018

Bre Payton reports:

The Department of Justice wiped text messages between former FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strozk from their cell phones before the Office of the Inspector General could review them, a new report from the DOJ watchdog reveals. … The 11-page report reveals that almost a month after Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team, his government-issued iPhone was wiped clean and restored to factory settings by another individual working in Mueller’s office. The special counsel’s Record’s Officer told investigators that “she determined it did not contain records that needed to be retained.” … The OIG was able to recover more than 19,000 texts between Strozk and Page on their old government-issued Samsung Galaxy S5 devices that had been lost due to the agency’s “collection tool failure.” The OIG did not include the content of these texts in the report.

If a citizen scrubbed his emails or phone, wouldn't he be charged with obstruction of justice? — Bruce Meyer (@bmeyer909) December 15, 2018

I guess they learned something from their Hillary investigation … — Cyril Matthews (@cnmatthews) December 15, 2018

I’m buying stock in BleachBit. Seems like there is a lot of scrubbing going on. Must be getting close! — Rob D (@rjdonofrio) December 15, 2018

Missing text, missing emails, missing 302’s, missing DIA memo, missing names that searched NSA database, missing conspiracies indictments, missing Woods procedure for FISA application — SHO NUFF SHO GUN (@chuckw151) December 15, 2018

Of course they did. It completely fits their pattern of behavior. And yet, the MSM will continue to defend their actions as honorable in some way. They destroyed the public records for the safety of our country. — justmyopinionthatmeansnothing (@justmyopiniont1) December 15, 2018

Is there any doubt there’s a coverup happening — #AmericaFirst JoeHos (@joehos18) December 15, 2018

So if this were Flynn what sort of coverage and persecution would be happening?? DOJ is a disgrace. — Marcus Moore (@MarcusM66499446) December 15, 2018

The DOJ destroy these for same reason they appointed John Huber. To cover up. To hide. To conceal. Bottom line: DOJ’s primary interest is in protecting themselves from being exposed in protecting left leaning or establishment friends & targeting right leaning political enemies. — Justice Denied (@UnjustDOJ) December 15, 2018

There must be a good explanation to destroying evidence that implicates you in a crime…right?? Just be on " the right side of histroy". — alex shevchenko (@alexshevchenko3) December 15, 2018

As Peyton reported, the OIG managed to recover the 19,000 texts, but the DOJ had a perfectly good excuse:

The OIG has recovered those texts. That was the whole point of the report they just released. Assistant AG Stephen Boyd, a Trump appointee, attributed it to “misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades.” https://t.co/N1ev2Y9WJ3 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 15, 2018

How can Mueller’s gang get away with erasing over 19,000 texts of Trump haters Stroyk and Page? They say it was DOJ policy to destroy evidence? I guess Mueller’s angry Democrats fall under the Hillary exception to obstruction of justice. She erased over 30,000 emails. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2018

On top of the 33,000 Hillary emails and bleached servers. Yeah, nothing going on here DOJ. End this coup attempt now! If not, it’s going to get ugly. https://t.co/Ent8L16b9V — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 15, 2018

