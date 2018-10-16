If we could ask you to recall early Monday morning — back when Sen. Elizabeth Warren was still in spiking-the-football mode over her DNA test results and had not yet descended into a 26-tweet-thread tearing into the president — she reminded President Trump of a little wager between the two and where Trump should send the million-dollar check.

This, of course, is assuming that Warren’s claim to be 1/1024th Native American is actually “proof” of her Native American ancestry, which she apparently thought it was, or she wouldn’t have brought it up.

The best part is she declared victory while posting the front page of the Boston Globe, which had to correct its math — twice.

By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here's the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: https://t.co/I6YQ9hf7Tv pic.twitter.com/J4gBamaeeo — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

So is Trump on the hook for $1 million to the charity of Warren’s choice? That seems to be out for debate too. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, citing a story in The Hill, says yes:

Trump denies offering to pay $1 million to the charity of Elizabeth Warren’s choice if she proved her Native American heritage. He did. https://t.co/hswvq4TR1k pic.twitter.com/RFhlnXYMEQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 15, 2018

Again, a not-insignificant question:

Kaitlan, do you think the results of that test prove she's "an Indian"? That she *may* have somewhere between 0.09% and 1.5% of ancestry that *could* be Native American, and could just as well be Mexican, Peruvian, or Colombian? — AUCʜɪᴢᴀᴅ (@AUChizad) October 15, 2018

GOP operative Arthur Schwartz (not an impartial party by any means) says no, Trump doesn’t have to pay up, and not even for the reason that Warren is in no way, shape, or form an Indian.

He said that he would make that offer at a general election debate. I know you’re new to this and not too bright, but that means that she has to secure her party’s nomination before he makes the offer. She’s polling at 8%. https://t.co/HRc0GSgi1A — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

When did he ever say she needs to secure the nomination? He said take the test, if it shows native American ancestry he would donate $1,000,000. Now he is backing out. — Adam Barnes (@theadamferrell) October 16, 2018

He said he would make the offer at a general election debate. If she doesn’t secure her party’s nomination, she won’t be at a general election debate. Reading: it’s not just for kids. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

If you're referring to 'I have a feeling she will say no but we will hold it for the debates' I don't infer from that she needs to win the dem nomination. You're making up rules to support 45. He ran his mouth, pay up. Unless you think $1,000,000 will bankrupt him. — Adam Barnes (@theadamferrell) October 16, 2018

Watch the video. He says he will make the offer at a debate with her. The only way she’s on a debate stage with him is if she wins the democrat nomination. Unless she runs as a Republican — then she can debate him in the primaries. https://t.co/kd4HPQXw0V — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

Just for the record, Twitchy wrote this up at the time, at this is how the media relayed it then:

Trump on Elizabeth Warren: "I'm going to get one of those little DNA kits and if I'm debating her, we will toss it to her, very gently so it doesn't injure her arm, and we'll say, 'Pocahontas, I'll give you a million dollars if you take the test to show you're an Indian!'" — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 5, 2018

The media is ignoring that inconvenient little fact. Can’t blame anyone for not knowing what the media is desperately trying to sweep under the rug. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

"But we'll hold that for debates" to me does not mean his offer is only good if she wins the nomination. He wanted to bring it up at a debate, have her not take the test and use it as ammo. He ran his mouth, got caught, and is trying to backpedal. — Adam Barnes (@theadamferrell) October 16, 2018

OK. And under what circumstances would he be debating her? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 16, 2018

In an ideal world, Trump would still write the check for $1 million and keep it completely silent — but then he’d still be savaged by the press when they eventually found out. “See! He knew he lost the bet and didn’t want to admit it!”

Agree 100%. He did not actually make a wager to Warren. He was saying what he would do on stage in debate with her. Completely hypothetical. — Matt Starling (@mstarling1980) October 16, 2018

Plus an offer has to be accepted by the other party (mutual ascent) for it to be a contract. — Mike Perry (@mikeperry62) October 16, 2018

Did they ever shake on it? (Yeah, right.)

They’re not even pretending anymore!! — Eredin (@DLaV0690) October 16, 2018

But “we will hold it for the debates “

None of the mass media are publishing the entire quote.

They just did this last week with General Lee/General Grant

Can’t blame President Trump for labeling them fake news . — Trooper (@luckydog9495) October 16, 2018

This was proof??????? — Bill Petersen (@WBPetersen) October 16, 2018

He also said the test needed to show she was an Indian. It didn’t. — John Foy (@foydawg) October 16, 2018

He also clearly says "..if it shows that you're an Indian" Test she took clearly shows she IS NOT and she has been disavowed and trashed by The Cherokee Nation ITSELF for dragging their heritage through the Swamp, pretending she's one of them. He get her to hard own herself. 😂 — Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) October 16, 2018

She hasn't proven that she's Native American. Any one who knows anything about genetic testing knows what a joke the one she took is. — Jennifer Verner–REDXX (@Jenifvr) October 16, 2018

He also said he would administer the test himself. Certainly he would not agree to submitting the sample to a clown show that doesn't even use a genetic data model containing American Indian DNA!

It's like Blasey Ford getting a cut-rate polygraph – oh wait, she did. — Michael S Ellis (@MSEllis51) October 16, 2018

Now that’s offensive. We can’t be sure if it was a cut-rate polygraph, because her lawyers, who apparently paid for it without telling her, didn’t share how much it cost.

He also indicated that she would not get to choose the DNA company to do the measurement. Since there is no DNA for Native Americans in any USA data base per the secretary of the Cherokee Nation, she is DONE. — EFU (@bikengski2) October 16, 2018

Don’t let facts get in the way of a good story.. — Doctor Crouton (@dr_crouton) October 16, 2018

….by tomorrow, we expect her to polling at 1/1024 — Ronaldus Magnus (@RMagnusVRWC) October 16, 2018

Personally, I think Trump should be a good guy and donate a million dollars to a worthy Native American charity in her name as a way of her making amends for appropriating their heritage for her own political purposes. — Dinkleslash🔪🗡⚔️ (@Dinkeldash) October 16, 2018

In his name … definitely make sure it’s in his name.

Oh, and stipulate that part of the donation goes to erecting a big statue of Elizabeth Warren in full Cherokee garb in front of the women’s center, just to rub it in forever.

